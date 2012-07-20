Executive Accounting Services Attends the 2012 San Diego Tax Forum

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2012 -- Executive Accounting Services, a Raleigh based accounting and tax firm, recently attended the “IRS 2012 Tax Forum”.



The IRS 2012 San Diego Tax Forum is a nationwide Forum event dedicated to giving accountants and people in the financial field, the opportunity to further gain experience in their field, through hand-on workshops and networking style events.



“I was excited to have the opportunity to go,” says Nicole Shearin, Senior Accountant of Executive Accounting Services. “The ability to learn straight from the IRS was an opportunity that I knew I could not pass up.”



The three day tax forum is a traveling seminar, that takes place in 6 locations throughout the United States. Each stop is dedicated to giving accounting professionals and tax preparers, the latest on federal and state tax issues from some of the top IRS executives and leading financial experts in the US.



“Laws get passed every day, and in the end we’re held accountable just like everyone else by the IRS. To be able to attend the 2012 San Diego Tax Forum and learn from the people who govern this field was a great opportunity, and I look forward to coming again next year.”



About Executive Accounting Services

Executive Accounting Services is a QuickBooks, bookkeeping, and accounting company located in Raleigh, NC. Their team of certified public accountants specializes in payroll management, tax preparation, small business bookkeeping, and other accounting services. For more information about Executive Accounting Services please visit http://www.EASNC.com/