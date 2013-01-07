Executive Accounting Services Gives a Salute to the Troops

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Executive Accounting Services, a North Carolina based Accounting Services company, is excited to help the Veteran Leadership Council of North Carolina’s Salute to Veterans event on January 5th.



“The Veteran Leadership Council of North Carolina is something that I personally respect as a small business leader,” said Terri Benforado the President and Owner of Executive Accounting Services, Inc. “Us small business owners would not be where we are today, if not for the sacrifices that these troops have made.”



The event is being held in Butler, NC at the Veteran’s Life Center, which houses over 400 homless and at risk veterans throughout North Carolina. North Carolina Governor Pat McCory is scheduled to attend the event as a special guest speaker.



“Opportunities like this are of course great networking events, but the main reason I’m here is to support the troops and those who gave their lives here. I’m proud that my company is able to sponsor such a wonderful event.”



About Executive Accounting Services, Inc.

