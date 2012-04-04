San Jose, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- A significant announcement for administrative professionals and executive assistants, happening prior to Administrative Professionals Week April 22nd to 28th, is the official launch of AdminUniverse, along with its website dedicated to enhancing careers in the administrative profession. Office Dynamics International, Inc., the originators of the Star Achievement Series®, has officially made AdminUniverse an authorized user and training facilitator for the program. AdminUniverse is launching Level l of the three part series on May 10, 2012



Training is an Investment in Yourself That No One Can Ever Take Away!

"Star Achievement Series® has been taught to thousands of administrative professionals worldwide," said Joan Burge, author and creator of the series and Founder of Office Dynamics. "I truly believe that training is an investment in yourself that no one can take away. But it is in the execution of the training that promotes the success of its students. We chose AdminUniverse to help showcase our training workshops because of their past history of excellence training hundreds in Star Achievement Series Level l, ll and lll.”



“I’m excited to continue my relationship with Joan Burge, who is a mentor to me,” said Joanne Linden, Master Trainer for AdminUniverse. “I am an administrative professional, and I understand the investment of time it takes to advance your skills and learning needs. Unlike many other career disciplines an administrative professional faces significant challenges balancing home, family, work and a demanding boss. That’s why I developed AdminUniverse, to make continuing adult education more convenient for today’s admin.”



About Star Achievement Series® Level l

Program will start on May 10th with Module 1; Module 2 -- June 4th; Module 3 -- July 10th; and the final Module 4 on August 14th.



This outstanding series has helped thousands of executive administrators advance both their careers and professional relationships with their executives and supervisors. The results will be immediate, and the subject matter will offer solutions that are real world and practical. Here is a glimpse of the program content: Module 1 - Be a Star Achiever™; Module 2 - Star Achieving Techniques™; Module 3 - Building a Star Partnership™; and Module 4 - Reaching Stardom™. For more in-depth course description, see http://www.AdminUniverse.com for details.



About AdminUniverse

AdminUniverse™ has come together with industry thought leaders who understand and are passionate about the administrative profession, in order to produce a number of training workshops. This brain trust and years of experience in the administrative field, brings programs that inspire and challenge administrative professionals. It is AdminUniverse’s goal to provide inspiration, leadership, and endless opportunities for career success in the administrative profession.