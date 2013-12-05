Executive Auto Salon Announces Mobile Vending Truck-Building Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- At Executive Auto Salon, business has never been better. The company is taking off with the addition of its mobile vending truck-building services. People may have noticed all of the mobile food trucks popping up all over the country, particularly in and around Philadelphia and New Jersey. This is all due in part to the dedication and hard work of Executive Auto Salon. The company has taken orders to build mobile trucks for business all throughout the country. Even though the service is fairly new, the response has been great and Executive Auto Salon has quickly become the leader in building mobile food trucks and trucks for other various mobile businesses. People interested in a mobile vending truck anywhere in the country, please contact a company representative by calling 215 289 1500.



Executive Auto Salon is the company to turn to because they ship trucks all over the county. They have built and shipped mobile food truck, mobile nail salon, mobile pet grooming, mobile hair salon, mobile clothing store, mobile coffee trucks and more. If a person is thinking of having any mobile truck built, the company will make the dream come true. The company’s designs are on the cutting-edge, as they are very forward thinking and innovative.



Executive Auto Salon supplies everything that is needed for the truck including generator that is emissions compliant, lighting, outlets, circuit breakers, flat screen TV's installed and more. The company even handles all electric, heating, air conditioning and plumbing involved with the mobile food truck. All counters and walls are built in the company’s fabrication shop. No matter what a company requests for their mobile truck, Executive Auto Salon will incorporate it in their custom design.



Executive Auto Salon can paint a customer’s new mobile vending truck any color in their paint shop. If a customer prefers a wrap, Executive Auto Salon will even take care of that for him/her as well. . Executive Auto Salon repairs mobile food trucks also, so if a customer has a truck that needs repairs, they can tow it to their shop and repair it for them. Executive Auto Salon rebuilds engine and transmissions and also does regular maintenance on trucks.



About Executive Auto Salon

Executive Auto Salon is proud to offer the finest automotive detailing, auto body repair and painting services in the Tri-State area. They have over 20 years of automotive experience in many facets of the industry and are dedicated to providing exceptional service for those in the Philadelphia area. Executive Auto Salon is more than happy to assist those who are looking to take care of their automobile.



To learn more visit http://www.executiveautosalon.com/main.htm.