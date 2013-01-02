Executive Auto Salon Is Now Available for All Rim and Tire Needs This Winter Season

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2013 -- For car enthusiasts, the winter time can either be a big play ground, or their worst nightmare. People either have SUV’s or Trucks that can take on the winter storms and are safe to travel in during a winter storm, or people have cars that aren’t out fitted with the correct tires for the winter months. Knowing that the change in weather means that people will need to get their tires, Executive Auto Salon is now taking customers who need to put on seasonal rims and tires in Philadelphia.



People who live in the North East know that the area has very distinct seasons, so the driving conditions can change in the matter of a week. The region can go from 50 degrees to 30 degrees and have all the precipitation that one can imagine—everything from rain to sleet to snow can all fall in the same night. It’s a necessity for some people to change their rims and tires in order to stay safe on the road. Executive Auto Salon knows what it takes to make a car safe and suitable for whatever winter has to throw at the region this year.



A lot of people have rims in Philadelphia, and Executive Auto Salon has something for everyone. No matter what kind of rims or tires they have, Executive Auto Salon can find the perfect match to make anyones car ready for winter and keep it looking as sleek as it did before. Anyone who needs to get their car ready for winter should contact Executive Auto Salon today.



About Executive Auto Salon

Executive Auto Salon offers the finest automotive detailing, auto body repair and painting services in the Tri-State area. With over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry Executive Auto Salon is committed to providing first-rate service and cutting edge technologies to pamper all automobiles.



