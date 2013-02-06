Executive Auto Salon Is Now Available for Detailing Services in Cherry Hill, NJ

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2013 -- The winter months can wreak havoc on both a cars exterior and interior. It is a good idea to get the car detailed after a snow storm to help get the salt covered exterior and the dirty interior looking like new. Executive Auto Salon, an auto body shop in Center City, is here to help and is now available to detail cars to get the winter residue removed in Cherry Hill, NJ.



With “The Executive Detail” from Executive Auto Salon, customers’ cars can get the royal treatment. This detail covers both the interior and exterior of the car and makes it look like it just left the lot. The interior will have its seats, carpets, and floors shampooed. The dashboard, center console, door panels, arm rests, vents, trim work, headlining, and door jams will all be cleaned thoroughly. The vinyl and leather will be treated with conditioner while the car is scented with the aroma of the owner’s choice.



The exterior will get the same treatment and customers can expect to have their engine degreased and applied with a protective treatment. An intensive cleaning of the exterior will remove tar and road debris. A 3 step machine polish to the exterior will help give the vehicle an ultra-high gloss retention that is topped off with a hand paste wax that seals in the gloss. The real work will be done when the experts match colors to touch up any chips or damaged areas.



This service includes free pick up as well as delivery from a fully insured valet. If it happens to rain or snow within 24 hours of delivery the customer will then receive a free wash and wax within 5 days at the auto body shop in Montgomery County.



About Executive Auto Salon

Executive Auto Salon offers the finest automotive detailing, auto body repair and painting services in the Tri-State area. With over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry they are committed to providing first-rate service and cutting edge technologies to pamper your automobile.



To learn more visit http://www.executiveautosalon.com