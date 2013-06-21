Executive Auto Salon Is Now Offering Detailing Services for Exotic and Luxury Vehicles

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- The staff at Executive Auto Salon has an unparalleled passion for automotive service. Whether a customer is looking for auto body shops in PA or professional detailing, Executive Auto Salon always goes the extra mile for their customers. Many customers of Executive Auto Salon take great pride in keeping their vehicles in pristine condition. Exotic and luxury car owners have relied upon Executive Auto Salon for a variety of services. Now, Executive Auto Salon is offering extensive detailing services for exotic and luxury vehicles.



Executive Auto Salon has had the pleasure of servicing many exotic vehicles including: Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Mercedes, Aston Martins, and many more. When someone brings in a luxury or exotic automobile to be detailed, they expect a certain level of service. Executive Auto Salon understands the quality of engineering that goes into manufacturing these vehicles and they approach detailing with a great deal of respect. Vehicle owners can select from a vast variety of auto detailing options at Executive Auto Salon. However, customers who desire a higher level of service will be best served by the Executive and Ultimate detailing packages. The Executive detailing package is ideal for exotic and luxury vehicle owners who need their vehicle detailed in a shorter time period.



The Executive detail is a two day process that includes a comprehensive interior and exterior treatment. The interior is fully shampooed and vacuumed. Every inch of the vehicle is cleaned and dried. The exterior is also fully serviced including power washing, application of protective coating, polishing, color touch-ups, and more. The Executive package also includes free pick-up and delivery. The Ultimate detail package is for customers who desire the highest level of service. This package is a two week treatment that can be designed to the owner’s preference and is ideal for show vehicles. Whatever the need may be, Executive Auto Salon is more than happy to accommodate all exotic and luxury vehicles.



About Executive Auto Salon

Executive Auto Salon is proud to offer the finest automotive detailing, auto body repair and painting services in the Tri-State area. They have over 20 years of automotive experience in many facets of the industry and are dedicated to providing exceptional service for those in the Philadelphia area. Executive Auto Salon is more than happy to assist those who are looking to take care of their automobile.



To learn more visit http://www.executiveautosalon.com