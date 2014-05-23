Executive Auto Salon Now Offering Auto Body Repairs for Spring 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Executive Auto Salon is now offering auto body repairs for spring 2014. Good drivers do everything they can to avoid road hazards that can cause damage to their cars including fender benders, curb hits, and other dings and scratches. Sometimes accidents happen anyway, which is why the auto body shop in Philadelphia provides service for bent wheels, curb damage, and bumper and rim damage. Technicians will fix any major or minor problem and restore rims, tires, bumpers, and more quickly and efficiently.



Minor damage is easier to acquire and it happens to everyone. With Executive Auto Salon these issues are easy to fix as well. Their restoration process is effective and reliable, saving drivers the excessive time and money it would take to buy new rims, tires, and bumpers. Have repairs done at a fraction of the cost of replacements and get back on the road again in less time.



Residents of Philadelphia and South Jersey can take advantage of services like rim straightening and bumper and tire repair at either their Center City or Northeast Philly location. Experienced staff can meet the specifications of every make and model drivers bring into the shop, leaving cars looking better than new after a comprehensive restorative process.



Frame and wheel damage is not only unsightly, it can also be dangerous. Cars can even develop constant vibrations after minor accidents that can create discomfort for the driver. Get these problems rectified quickly and competently with Executive Auto Salon.



For auto body repair in Philadelphia visit Executive Auto Salon online or call 215-289-1500



About Executive Auto Salon

Executive Auto Salon is proud to offer the finest automotive detailing, auto body repair and painting services in the Tri-State area. They have over 20 years of automotive experience in many facets of the industry and are dedicated to providing exceptional service for those in the Philadelphia area. Executive Auto Salon is more than happy to assist those who are looking to take care of their automobile.



To learn more visit http://www.executiveautosalon.com/.