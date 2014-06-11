Executive Auto Salon Now Offering Custom Mobile Food Trucks for Summer 2014

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Executive Auto Salon is now offering mobile food truck design and manufacturing for summer 2014. All trucks are build right here in the good ol’ U.S of A, but Executive Auto Salon does business with many countries and will ship trucks worldwide. A leader in the manufacture of mobile kitchen trucks in PA, their secret is that they use quality products so there are no issues later. The company builds trucks right the first time so clients can make money and not have to close up shop for repairs. Executive Auto Salon custom builds each truck to their clients’ specifications, not the same truck time after time.



Mobile food trucks from Executive Auto Salon come complete with generators to run everything a mobile restaurant needs. Now managers can turn on generators remotely from inside the truck. Propane gauges inside the truck, power awnings and power flip up signs, and LED lighting inside and out allow businesses the freedom to operate any time of day and in any weather, and the convenience of checking levels without leaving the truck.



Executive Auto Salon has produced food trucks for all kinds of mobile businesses in Philadelphia including Baking Fools bakery, Coffee Truck, Schmear It bagels, and The Flying Deutschman authentic German Cuisine. The shop can add virtually any automotive design or kitchen feature a restaurant needs.



For more information on mobile kitchen trucks in Pennsylvania visit www.executiveautosalon.com, call 215-289-1500, or visit their Center City or Northeast Philly location.



About Executive Auto Salon

Executive Auto Salon is proud to offer the finest automotive detailing, auto body repair and painting services in the Tri-State area. They have over 20 years of automotive experience in many facets of the industry and are dedicated to providing exceptional service for those in the Philadelphia area. Executive Auto Salon is more than happy to assist those who are looking to take care of their automobile.



To learn more visit http://www.executiveautosalon.com/.