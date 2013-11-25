Executive Auto Salon Now Offering Detailing Services This Fall 2013

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Executive Auto Salon is pleased to announce they are now offering detailing services for all types of automobiles this fall season. Having a car detailed on a consistent basis is important to keep the value of the car the highest it can be.



Executive Auto Salon offers many different detailing services which allow customers to completely customize their own detailing package to best meet their needs. Families with children can especially benefit from monthly or quarterly detailing services. Some of their services include hand wax, hand wash, express detail, interior and exterior micro detail, classic detail, executive detail, ultimate detail, or any combination of those services. The Classic Detail is the most popular service as it includes completely cleaning and detailing the exterior and interior. The interior receives a complete shampoo and the leather or vinyl gets cleaned and conditioned. The exterior gets washed and waxed while the wheels and tires get cleaned and polished. The Ultimate Detail is for very high-end automobiles and is a 2-week detailing service. This detailing service comes with a vehicle consultation and is completely customizable based on the customer’s wishes. It’s very important to keep a car’s exterior and interior clean and free from food and trash. Some foods and drinks that are spilled will only get worse overtime and can become impossible to clean. If the car owners keep on top of detailing, any spills or stains will clean easily and the car will be looking brand new on both the inside and out. This will add value to the car and value to the current owners.



Contact Executive Auto Salon today to schedule an appointment for a car detailing service. Choose any preselected package or create a custom package. Executive Auto Salon also offers a complete line of auto body repair and customization.



About Executive Auto Salon

Executive Auto Salon is proud to offer the finest automotive detailing, auto body repair and painting services in the Tri-State area. They have over 20 years of automotive experience in many facets of the industry and are dedicated to providing exceptional service for those in the Philadelphia area. Executive Auto Salon is more than happy to assist those who are looking to take care of their automobile.



To learn more visit http://www.executiveautosalon.com/main.htm.