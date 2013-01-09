Executive Auto Salon Now Offers Detailing and Auto Body Repair for Winter Run Down Cars Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- With the record low temperatures in the Tri-State area and things such as sleet, freezing rain, and snow, they could deteriorate the look and quality of one’s vehicle. Executive Auto Salon is proud to now offer winter detailing services for the run down looking car that is covered with salt in Philadelphia, PA. With numerous detailed car washes available, one can be sure that they will find the perfect wash and detailing for their vehicle.



During the winter, drivers can never be certain if the roads are icy or just wet, causing accidents to occur more frequently. However, do not fret because Executive Auto Salon can also provide auto body repairs in Cherry Hill, NJ, and Bensalem, PA. For those little fender benders from sliding on the roads during this winter season, they can now be taken care of by Executive Auto Salon’s professional technicians. Even though the winter weather keeps most people inside, it is important to care for vehicles with a hand wash to eliminate any crud and buildup by the time the summer season rolls around. Most people do not have access to a warm place to hand wash their vehicle, which makes Executive Auto Salon the perfect place to have their car taken care of without having to freeze.



For those who drive on the highway, they may have experienced getting stuck behind a salt truck and their car getting pounded with minor scratches or marks in the paint due to the salt. One can have their car detailed, hand washed, as well as fixed with any auto body repairs in Bensalem, PA all at once to save time. By taking care of all the crud and buildup from the winter months, one can eliminate any permanent damage when spring comes. For all auto body repairs in PA and detailing services, Executive Auto Salon will address any concerns or problem areas to keep one’s car looking brand new all winter long.



About Executive Auto Salon

Executive Auto Salon offers the finest automotive detailing, auto body repair and painting services in the Tri-State area. With over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry they are committed to providing first-rate service and cutting edge technologies to pamper your automobile.



