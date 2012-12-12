Executive Auto Salon Now Offers Fraction of the Price Damage Repairs

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- It does not matter whether it is major or minor damages from an accident, it still results in time and money being spent on going to a body shop for repairs. Depending on how severe the damages are, Executive Auto Salon will now fix an automobile quick and efficiently for a fraction of the price. By only repairing what needs to be addressed, this will allow for drivers to get their car back quicker and at an affordable price. For Montgomery County auto repairs, owners can obtain services in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey.



It is far too easy for a fender bender or side swipe to occur when not even in the vehicle, but they happen. At Executive Auto Salon, their trained professionals have the experience to fix rim and tires in Huntingdon Valley, PA, and other dents caused by collisions. They also have a lot of experience in luxury cars for Mercedes repairs in Philadelphia along with Range Rover and much more. Executive Auto Salon likes to take out the guessing for car owners when it comes time to repairing a vehicle. Their goal is to provide amazing and affordable prices so that drivers can be right back out on the road, affecting their lives very minimally. Being without an automobile can cause great distress for someone let alone a family. Simple tasks such as getting to the grocery store, or taking the kids to school and sports all becomes difficult without having a reliable vehicle.



The auto body shop in Philadelphia allows automobile drivers to keep more money in their pocket and less time in the shop. No matter what the damage may be, their technicians will be more than happy to restore it back to the original state. With numerous potential hazards as soon as the car is put in drive, Executive Auto Salon wants those not to worry about large expenses when repairs are needed.



About Executive Auto Salon

Executive Auto Salon offers the finest automotive detailing, auto body repair and painting services in the Tri-State area. With over 20 years of experience in the automotive industry we are committed to providing first-rate service and cutting edge technologies to pamper your automobile.



