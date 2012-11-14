Executive Auto Salon Now Offers Rim, Tire, and Collision Repairs

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2012 -- For some, it might be rather difficult to find a trustworthy auto body shop in PA, however, one can now turn to Executive Auto Salon for reliable rim, tire, and collision repairs. Being that a car is the second most costly investment in one’s life, it is important to put the automobile in good hands when it is in need of collision repairs and they have to be done as soon as possible. Executive Auto Salon works with various makes and models for any Pennsylvania auto repair.



Executive Auto Salon provides services for all those in the tri-state area looking for auto body shops in PA, as well as custom car painting to fix up any repairs or replacements that are needed. They have been servicing the area for over 20 years with an exceeded level of experience in the industry. Executive Auto Salon continues to expand their service areas to provide automotive owners with full services, making it a desired one-stop shop. Not only do they repair collision vehicles, offer custom car painting in Huntingdon Valley, PA, but they are also a mobile food truck builder in Philadelphia. They have also been established as one of the first environmentally friendly body shops in the area for the use of their upgraded car paint.



Offering only the highest quality collision repair services, automotive owners can expect Executive Auto Salon to treat every client with respect and have their car back up and running in no time. The auto body repair shop in Pennsylvania can manage all details from minuscule to extremely damaged vehicles.



About Executive Auto Salon

To learn more visit http://www.executiveautosalon.com