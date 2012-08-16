Executive Board Announced for National Bar Association Young Lawyers Division

Washington D.C -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- The Young Lawyers Division (YLD) of the National Bar Association has announced the election of the Executive Board for 2012-2013. Board members are:



Michelle C. Thomas - Chair

Will E. Wilder - Chair-Elect

Kandis Gibson - Vice Chair

Chuck Price - Secretary

Janeen M. Thomas - Asst. Secretary

Marsha Dixon - Treasurer

Aja D. Moore - Immediate Past Chair

Ayoka Campbell - General Counsel



Chair-Elect Will Wilder congratulated the new executive board, and General Counsel Ayoka Campbell said she has never seen members so enthused to serve on the YLD Board.



Incoming YLD Chair Michelle Thomas reported that she received a record number of resumes and applications from persons interested in serving on the 2012-2013 YLD Board. After reviewing submissions from an impressive pool of candidates, the following Committee appointments were made:

Sadarie Holston, Chair – Annual Awards Luncheon



Alvin Benton, Chair/Parliamentarian – By-Laws Chair & Parliamentarian

David Morrow, Chair – Community Service

Adria Greene, Co-Chair – Community Service

Erin Pridgen, Vice-Chair – Day of Service Initiative

Joy Clinkscales, Vice-Chair – Election Protection Initiative

Hope Goins, Chair – Legislative Affairs

Karl Riley, Co-Chair -- Membership

Jill Butler, Co-Chair – Membership

Erek Barron, Co-Chair – Professional Development

Taria Barron, Co-Chair – Professional Development

Marsha Dixon, Team Member – Professional Development

John Mathews, Chair – Social Affairs & Development

Michael Bostick, Co-Chair – Social Affairs & Development

Reyna Walters, Co-Chair – Legislative Affairs / Social Affairs & Development



“I know the YLD Board and Committee Chairs have the qualifications necessary to strengthen the Young Lawyers Division and assist it in achieving its goals. They are eager and ready for the challenges that await them, and are bursting with energy and ideas,” incoming YLD Chair Thomas said. “This is the reason they were selected and the reason they will succeed.”



Ms. Thomas also thanked Ms. Moore and those who went before her, for their work. She also said she is looking forward to the coming year.



“We look forward to working together in the coming year and helping our members to become better informed and better attorneys,” Ms. Thomas said. “We stand on the achievements of past board members and chairmen. Their hard work has given us the ability to reach even farther and do even more. This will be an exciting, engaging and productive year.”



Over the next twelve months, the Young Lawyers Division will provide a host of engaging CLE (Continuing Legal Education) courses as well as networking, speaking and business development opportunities.

For more information, visit http://www.nbayld.org or contact:

Michelle C. Thomas, Chair

M.C. Thomas and Associates, PC:

A Divorce and Family Law Firm in Washington, D.C., Maryland & Virginia

http://www.thomaslawdc.com

Mthomas@thomaslawdc.com

Phone: 202.536.4841



Media Contact:

Janeen M. Thomas, Asst. Secretary

National Bar Association Young Lawyers Division

janeenmarie@gmail.com

Phone: +1.646.470.8010