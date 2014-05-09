Executive Employers Disrupts Recruiting Marketplace with New Online Platform

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Hotshot startup ExecutiveEmployers.com is disrupting the recruitment industry with a new web based platform that connects employers and executive recruiters with top talent for $100k jobs.



New data shows Executive Employers beating estimates in propelling almost 50% of candidates to the next level in hiring processes, and salary negotiations for six figure plus jobs in the first three months of 2014.



In a marketplace where the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports over 50M job ‘separations’ in the twelve months to February 2014, many top jobs are no longer publicly advertised, and top talent is staying low key, so one might ask how Executive Employers is doing it?



New HR and hiring process trends appear to only be making recruiting and job searches more complicated and sluggish. Via Mashable on April 5th, 2014 best-selling author and marketing guru, Seth Godin says “A resume is an excuse to reject you”. The feature on gamification in hiring goes on to highlight how many employers are resorting to developing games to recruit talent. This includes a variation of Farmville adapted for Marriott – My Marriott Hotel Facebook Game.



According to Executive Employers’ Director of Recruiting, Jessica Jones the firm’s success, as with any true innovation comes from “finding a valuable and efficient solution for a pressing need, and going in the opposite direction of the rest of the herd.”



Jones goes onto explain that instead of following blind trends, adding more steps to the executive search and recruitment process, and pushing the parties further away from each other “Executive Employers cuts out all the fluff”, and in contrast “our platform is like hiring on Google Fiber Gigabit internet versus dial up”. Specifically the unique startup is disrupting the recruiting market by taking out middle men and connecting employers and recruiters directly with executives, and vice versa.



Publicly launched just few months ago Executive Employers already has more than 50,000 senior executives registered, including top executives of Fortune 500 companies. More than 3,000 executive recruiters and more than 70,000 employers ranging from new startup companies to Fortune 500 companies are now registered on the platform to find senior level talent to lead companies, join advisory boards of directors, and grow companies as consultants.



About Executive Employers

At http://www.executiveemployers.com senior executives, recruiters and employers get to connect directly on a secure and confidential network exclusively for $150,000 plus jobs.