Executive Employers Review Shows the New Start Up Now Has 50,000 Senior Executives in Its Network

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- Executive Employers, a VC-funded recruitment start up company, has just reached a very impressive milestone. The result of a recent Executive Employers review shows that the company already has 50,000 senior executives in its network. Thanks to the many Executive Employers success stories, the company is already growing rapidly.



According to information on the executive recruiters network website, a key reason for Executive Employers success is that membership offers executives access to a huge number of positions, as well as control over which ones they apply for. Members can get access to confidential corporate positions with annual salaries of at least $150K, as well as consulting jobs and those on corporate and advisory boards. These positions are not posted anywhere else.



In addition, members can keep their resume and webfolio private if they wish—or they can allow access to all job recruiters and employers, or just a select few. For example, if a member wishes to work on the west coast and/or in the technology field, he or she may allow selective access to the information based on geography and industry.



“Executive Employers also offers you the ability to network with other executives within our membership so that you can discuss positions and strategies and extend your outreach,” said Jessica Jones, director of the recruiting division for Executive Employers.



In addition, Jones noted, members may access the company’s library of informative resources; these include articles, live training sessions and educational videos.



“We offer live chat with executive recruiters and hiring consultants who are happy to provide you with advice and answers to any questions you may have.”



Anybody who would like to learn more about Executive Employers may visit the user-friendly website; there, they can read why joining the company is extremely beneficial for job seeking executives.



About Executive Employers

Executive Employers was founded in 2012 as a VC-funded recruitment firm specializing in providing a wide range of employment services to individuals, corporations and nonprofits. In addition to positioning members within Fortune 500 companies to fill their top-tier leadership positions, Executive Employers also facilitates the placement of individuals to advisory boards and board of director positions. Executive Employers exclusive network is open only to senior executives and search professionals to facilitate their ability to network together. To learn more please visit http://www.executiveemployers.com