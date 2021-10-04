Dr. Randall Bell and Host Fawzya Khosti Discuss His New Book, Post-Traumatic Thriving

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- This episode is available 24x7 on-demand so you can listen at your convenience, here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/133575/reclaim-your-life-after-trauma-using-the-3-stage-approach



As an economist, Dr. Randall Bell has consulted on more disasters on earth than anyone in history. His most recent book is called Post-Traumatic Thriving, the art, science & stories of resilience. During the show Dr. Bell discusses the three choices we have when we face trauma, the 5 stages of grief, and how they factor into one's trauma. He will also share many stories of resilience that will inspire listeners around the world.



Fawzya Khosti is the live international talk radio host of Focus on Success, that is broadcast live every Wednesday at 9am Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel (https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4000/focus-on-success) where you can listen live and on-demand.



About Host Fawzya Khosti, C.HT., M.A.Ed./C.I., Ed.D. (abd)

Fawzya Khosti is an Executive Function Coach and host of Focus on Success with Fawzya Khosti on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel. Fawzya started her own practice as an Executive Function Coach over five years ago and has helped numerous students with challenges such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, autism, anxiety, AH/HD, mTBI, twice exceptional, and memory issues their executive function skills and become more successful. In 2021, Fawzya started her live international talk radio show. She interviews experts and professionals with intention of helping others live their best life.



About Guest Dr. Randall Bell

Dr. Bell is widely considered the world's top authority in the field of post-traumatic thriving. His clients include the Federal Government, State Governments, International Tribunals, major corporations, and homeowners. Dr. Bell believes that "the problem is not the problem – the problem is how we react to the problem."



Often called the "Master of Disaster," he is squarely focused on authentic recovery and resilience. Dr. Bell's research has been profiled on the Today Show, Good Morning America, every major television station, Success Magazine, Forbes, Inc. Magazine, and the international media.



Fawzya has enjoyed a long career in the field of education and in 2016 started her Executive Function Coaching business. Since 2016, Fawzya has helped numerous children and adults with challenges such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, dyscalculia, autism, AH/HD, and anxiety improve their executive functioning skills and become more successful. Fawzya works holistically with families to make sure her clients get their needs met.



In January of 2021 Fawzya launched her radio show, Focus on Success with Fawzya Khosti on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel. This show offers listeners a unique perspective on executive functioning challenges as experts and professionals discuss many different but relevant topics focused on helping people live their best life.



Fawzya continues to focus on helping others succeed with her new magazine, Executive Function Magazine. Executive Function Magazine is launching January 2022 and will offer readers the same unique perspective as the radio show as experts write on a variety of topics with the intention of helping people live their best life.



About Focus on Success Show

Wednesday at 9am Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel



Focus on Success is designed to improve your quality of life by offering solutions to everyday problems with the intention of promoting success. If you are anyone who has executive function challenges, you may need to improve your time management, organization, planning, prioritization, attention, focus, memory or problem-solving skills. We discuss topics such as, what executive function is, and the most common ways executive function challenges will manifest in everyday life, in children and adults. We speak to professionals such as counselors, educators and psychologists who offer their perspective and professional expertise, as well as their recommendations to improve your life.



