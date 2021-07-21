Greg Hammer, MD, Author of "GAIN Without Pain: The Happiness Handbook for Health Care Professionals" on Focus for Success

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2021 -- VoiceAmerica: the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the host from radio program "Focus on Success" will be interviewing Greg Hammer, MD, author of GAIN without Pain: The Happiness Handbook for Health Care Professionals, discusses the four steps of GAIN and describe how it is a path to personal resilience and happiness.



Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 9:00am PT

Fawzya Khosti is the live international talk radio host of Focus on Success, that is broadcast live every Wednesday at 9am Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel (https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4000/focus-on-success) where you can listen live and on-demand.



About Host Fawzya Khosti, C.HT., M.A.Ed./C.I., Ed.D. (abd)

Fawzya Khosti is an Executive Function Coach and host of Focus on Success with Fawzya Khosti on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel. Fawzya started her own practice as an Executive Function Coach over five years ago and has helped numerous students with challenges such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, autism, anxiety, AH/HD, traumatic brain injury, twice exceptional, and memory issues improve their executive function skills and become more successful. Fawzya started her live international talk radio show in January 2021. She interviews experts and professionals with intention of helping others live their best life.



About Guest Greg Hammer, MD

Greg Hammer, MD is a pediatric intensive care physician, pediatric anesthesiologist, and professor at Stanford University Medical Center. A member of the Stanford WellMD initiative and the Wellness Committee for the American Society of Anesthesiologists, Dr. Hammer is currently the Chair of the Physician Wellness Task Force for the California Society of Anesthesiologists. He has been a visiting professor and lecturer on wellness at institutions worldwide and teaches GAIN to medical students, residents, and fellows at Stanford.



Dr. Hammer's clinical focus is in pediatric cardiac anesthesia and pediatric critical care medicine. His research is in developmental pharmacology and immunology, and he has an active laboratory with multiple ongoing studies in these areas. He has published widely on topics related to pharmacology and perioperative care of children undergoing cardiac and thoracic procedures as well as organ transplantation. Dr. Hammer is a health enthusiast and meditator, utilizing a non-duality and mindfulness-based approach, including the GAIN method. Dr. Hammer is the author of GAIN without Pain: The Happiness Handbook for Health Care Professionals, which was released May 15, 2020.



She has extensive experience working in the field of education and finds great joy in working with her clients holistically. Some of her experience includes teaching Psychology 101 at Yavapai College, working as faculty and curriculum designer at Western Governors University, and designing curriculum for United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS).



About Focus on Success Show

Wednesday at 9am Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel



Focus on Success is designed to improve your quality of life by offering solutions to everyday problems with the intention of promoting success. If you are anyone who has executive function challenges, you may need to improve your time management, organization, planning, prioritization, attention, focus, memory, or problem-solving skills. We discuss topics such as, what executive function is, and the most common ways executive function challenges will manifest in everyday life, in children and adults. We speak to professionals such as counselors, educators and psychologists who offer their perspective and professional expertise, as well as their recommendations to improve your life. Focus on Success is broadcast live every Wednesday at 9 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4000/focus-on-success



