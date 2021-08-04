Dr. Sarah Bald, Mackenzie Douglass and Fawzya Khosti Are Launching the Parenting Pulse Series on Focus for Success

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/04/2021 -- Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 9:00am PT

Fawzya Khosti is the live international talk radio host of Focus on Success, that is broadcast live every Wednesday at 9am Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel (https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4000/focus-on-success) where you can listen live and on-demand.



About Guest Dr. Sarah Bald

Sarah Bald is the founder and clinical psychologist of NEST Psychological. Dr. Bald obtained her Doctoral and Master's degrees in Clinical Psychology at the Arizona School of Professional Psychology. She completed her pre-doctoral internship with the Avondale Elementary School District in order to fully understand and appreciate the learning environments of her clients. Her post-doctoral fellowship in pediatric neuropsychology was under Dr. Paul Beljan at Beljan Psychological Services, where she continued to practice after licensure. Dr. Bald's clinical experience includes pediatric neuropsychology, child and family psychotherapy, and parenting. She also assists families in navigating the special education process through education and advocacy. Dr. Bald has presented her research at the annual scientific conferences of the American Neurological Association and the Gerontological Society of America. Her research interests include lifespan development, twice exceptionalism, and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.



About Mackenzie Douglass

Mackenzie Douglass is a first-time mom who recently ended her career in the corporate world to be a stay-at-home mom. She lives in Scottsdale, Arizona with her husband, Ryan, and her son, Maddex. When she isn't running around after her toddler, she enjoys going to the lake, watching the sunset, and exploring Arizona.



About Host Fawzya Khosti, C.HT., M.A.Ed./C.I., Ed.D. (abd)

Fawzya Khosti is an Executive Function Coach and host of Focus on Success with Fawzya Khosti on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel. Fawzya started her own practice as an Executive Function Coach over five years ago and has helped numerous students with challenges such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, autism, anxiety, AH/HD, traumatic brain injury, twice exceptional, and memory issues improve their executive function skills and become more successful. Fawzya started her live international talk radio show in January 2021. She interviews experts and professionals with intention of helping others live their best life.



She has extensive experience working in the field of education and finds great joy in working with her clients holistically. Some of her experience includes teaching Psychology 101 at Yavapai College, working as faculty and curriculum designer at Western Governors University, and designing curriculum for United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS).



About Focus on Success Show

Wednesday at 9am Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel



Focus on Success is designed to improve your quality of life by offering solutions to everyday problems with the intention of promoting success. If you are anyone who has executive function challenges, you may need to improve your time management, organization, planning, prioritization, attention, focus, memory, or problem-solving skills. We discuss topics such as, what executive function is, and the most common ways executive function challenges will manifest in everyday life, in children and adults. We speak to professionals such as counselors, educators and psychologists who offer their perspective and professional expertise, as well as their recommendations to improve your life. Focus on Success is broadcast live every Wednesday at 9 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4000/focus-on-success



