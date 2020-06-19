'Executive Hats' to Focus on Strategies to Grow Small Businesses

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- Hype Media Global is set to release its latest project, "Executive Hats" on Sunday, March 21, 2021. The documentary focuses on identifying strategies to help entrepreneurs grow their small businesses. It features testimonials from owners who want to turn part-time gigs into full-time operations.



Many entrepreneurs start with an idea and grow their business part-time while hanging on to their "day job" for income to pay bills. "Executive Hats" addresses how entrepreneurs can take the leap and invest their resources in their dream businesses full-time.



Running a small business on the side is challenging because there never seems to be enough time in the day. After working a full shift, entrepreneurs often return home to family responsibilities and then strive to market their idea, fill orders and juggle finances late into the evening. This schedule can result in little sleep or time to devote to their personal life, health and self-care. It is a very demanding lifestyle.



"Executive Hats" examines ways to transition entrepreneurs into a full-time business operation. It makes the case that giving full attention to a start-up business can help it grow faster and attract long-term investors who want to see entrepreneurs give it their all every day. Ultimately, this action can lead to greater success.



Entrepreneurs who would like to share their personal journey in this documentary can send an email to hypeglobalstudios@gmail.com.



