‘Executive MBA Guides’ Offers Students Information and Advice on Schools & the Advanced EMBA Degree

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2012 -- Most people are familiar with the masters of business administration, or MBA degree. It is a very popular degree program, and one that has helped millions of graduates over the years enter into the exciting world of business.



Another type of degree is called the Executive MBA, or EMBA. Earning this type of degree may assist employees in advancing their careers even further. Many people with an EMBA will work in management and administration, helping oversee a staff of employees.



But for aspiring students, as well as those who already work in the field but who are contemplating going back to school to further their education, deciding if they should pursue a EMBA vs MBA can be a difficult and confusing decision. A wide variety of degree programs and schools are available, each claiming to be the best.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its helpful and in-depth information about the Executive MBA program.



Executive MBA Guides features a wide range of educational articles filled with advice and tips about the differences between the MBA and EMBA programs, if an EMBA is required to do well in a chosen field of work, and how earning the advanced degree can impact a career.



An article on the top of the website’s homepage starts off answering a question that many aspiring students have: what is the difference between the MBA and the Executive MBA?



“The MBA program opens the doors into an array of fields in business and non profit organizations,” the article noted, adding that some of the fields may require an extended training certification to oversee a department, or organization.



“The degree the Executive MBA a student holds will include a Masters in Administration in a variety of specialties such as hospitality, business, education, or some related field. If a person wants to be in key leadership, this is the target. Some MBA Executive positions do require a Doctorate level degree. It will depend upon the needs of the organization.”



Prospective students who would like to know more about the differences between the two degrees may then click on the EMBA vs MBA tab at the top of the page to be taken to an online guide with even more information.



About Executive MBA Programs

Executive MBA Programs offers prospective students who wish to earn an EMBA with helpful information and articles about everything pertaining to the advanced degree. The online resource guide covers topics like EMBA rankings, academic requirements, how long the programs typically last, and much more. The website also features a blog with posts about MBA-related careers. For more information, please visit http://www.executivembaguides.org