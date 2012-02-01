‘Executive MBA Programs’ Advises Busy Professionals on the Best EMBA Programs in the Country

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2012 -- There are many reasons that business people may wish to consider getting an executive MBA degree, also known as an EMBA.



For example, most company owners like it when their employees have an EMBA, and it is also a highly useful degree for those who are contemplating opening their own business. People who have earned an EMBA also tend to have a lot of career doors open for them in their chosen field. With the economy remaining on the shaky side, having as many job options as possible is especially important.



But wanting to enroll in an EMBA program and knowing how to go about it are two entirely different things. Many prospective students find the number of executive MBA programs to be somewhat overwhelming, and it can be hard to know which one would be most advantageous.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its wide variety of helpful and educational articles about the various executive MBA programs that are available, as well as advice and tips about important topics like school accreditation, EMBA rankings, and much more.



Executive MBA Programs is an easy-to-use resource guide that provides busy people who wish to go back to school with all of the information they need to make informed decisions about the best EMBA programs, as well as why pursuing such a degree can often make a lot of professional sense.



“Getting an executive MBA can do wonders for your career,” an article on the website said.



“An MBA degree is also helpful if you intend to start your own business. With it, you’ll already know many aspects of business administration that you would otherwise have to discover through potentially-costly trial and error.”



Finding the best EMBA is easier than ever, thanks to several organizations that rank them according to various criteria. As the EMBA rankings section of the website noted, these include Businessweek Executive MBA Rankings, The Wall Street Journal’s Executive MBA Rankings, and The Financial Times EMBA Rankings List.



“Twice a year, Businessweek magazine ranks executive MBA programs based on surveys taken by graduates. Rankings include the top 25 schools overall, sections broken down by U.S. geographical area, and international,” the article noted.



About Executive MBA Programs:

Executive MBA Programs offers prospective students who wish to earn an EMBA with helpful information and articles about everything pertaining to the advanced degree. The online resource guide covers topics like EMBA rankings, academic requirements, how long the programs typically last, and much more. The website also features a blog with posts about MBA-related careers. For more information, please visit http://www.executivembaguides.org