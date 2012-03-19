Executive MBA Programs Help Professionals Move Up in Their Current Careers, Salaries

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- It is never too late for a person to further their education. And in today’s current economic situation, many people are opting to solidify and grow their current career by obtaining an accelerated degree.



There are a number of advantages to continuing a person’s education, including increased incomes and job security. In fact, according to a 2011 report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the more education a person has the higher their earnings and the less susceptible they are to unemployment rates.



Growing in popularity, Executive MBA programs offer a variety of benefits for people interested in cultivating their leadership skills and moving up in their careers.



For help choosing the top rated Executive MBA program, prospective students are turning to Executive MBA Guides, which features a wide range of information about EMBAs including admissions requirements, potential careers, salary expectations, scholarship opportunities and much more. The online resource also provides extensive information about obtaining an EMBA vs MBA and shows the most effective and reliable programs available in the U.S.



Unlike traditional MBA programs, Executive MBA programs generally do not require a person to submit a GMAT score. Rather, prospective students typically need to have five years of working experience in the industry.



And according to Executive MBA Guides, EMBAs not only serve the professional obtaining the accelerated degree, but also the company in which the person currently works.



“When it comes to an EMBA, most professionals graduate having sharpened their business acumen, gathered a collective understanding of how business operates, broadened their global business perspective and enhanced their communication skills,” states Executive MBA Guides. “But a huge pull for many is that companies often are willing to pay for their employees to pursue an executive or an online MBA, because they are short and their returns on the investment come quickly.”



The online resource also points out it is imperative for students to obtain an Executive MBA from a business school that is highly rated and accredited by at least one of the top institutions.



To help students find an accredited EMBA program, the site provides a list of Executive MBA rankings, as well as a information regarding EMBA vs MBA. By choosing a school that is highly ranked, a student can be sure they are gaining a quality education and have a good chance of having success once their degree is attained.



