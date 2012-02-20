Executive MBAs Prepared to Take Advantage of Recovering Economy, Says Executivembaguides.org

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2012 -- According to career and education specialists with Executivembaguides.org, Executive MBA holders are best poised to take advantage of the slowly recovering economy. In addition to providing curriculum, admissions and tuition information for the top online Executive MBA (EMBA) programs and schools across the country, the Website tracks career trends for EMBA holders.



Despite the slow economic recovery, many leading global business watchers have seen a bright spot in 2012 for experienced business leaders in many sectors who have an Executive MBA. One major report tracked by the Executive MBA Guides Website has been the NYSE Euronext CEO Report. In its seventh year, the report stated that most CEOs—especially those at emerging companies—are planning to add to their workforce through 2012. “Many of the emerging company CEOs are looking to Executive MBA holders with real-world experience to bring innovative and productive ideas to the table as a major part of that growth,” said an Executive MBA Guides specialist.



For EMBA holders with six or more years in the business sector, fields such as IT, healthcare, renewable energy and several others with strong emerging company growth place them in high demand. “Organizations in these industries need strong executive administrative leadership to help run them effectively,” said the specialist.



Accelerated online EMBA programs are proving to be a cost and time effective way for those with business experience to take advantage of opportunities with current employers as well as emerging market companies. “As always, many companies seek to promote from within, which provides a greater incentive for employees to seek an EMBA,” said the specialist. “The incentive holds equally true for those looking to apply their talents to new career paths with emerging companies where growth opportunities may be even better.”



Typically, Executive MBA program applicants are expected to bring at least five years of business experience to the table for admission. Those with the right experience and temperament can obtain their degrees in as little as two years with weekend classes via online EMBA tracks. The Executive MBA Guides Website delves deeply into these options as well as additional academic and financial requirements, curriculum and career options, salary ranges and links to some of the most respected online Executive MBA programs across the country. For more information, please visit http://www.executivembaguides.org/



