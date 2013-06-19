Executive Recruiter Wesley Strauss Sets ETG Search on Path to Strong Second Quarter Close

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Houston-based ETG Search , longtime private equity executive recruiters , is making much headway towards their goal of maintaining 100-percent interview rates for top-level executives in the second quarter. The company reports 23 executive placements since January, each with salaries ranging from $350,000 to $450,000. The efforts of ‘Top Gun’ executive recruiter Wesley Strauss , a 12-year veteran of the recruitment industry, are largely responsible for ETG’s success.



“There’s no secret formula to our 100-percent interview and 72-percent placement rates,” says Strauss. “We do it by building direct relationships with decision makers and hiring managers. We never send your resume to a company’s human resource department, only to have it sit at the bottom of a pile on a non-decision-making person’s desk.”



The concept of building relationships that cultivate “real jobs, real contacts and real results” is at the core of ETG’s unconventional approach. Unlike most recruitment models, the company does not charge prospective employers placement fees. Using a share-cost approach, executives pay a modest retainer, with a promise to “pay it forward” after being placed. Once hired into the top-level position, the executive then makes referrals to ETG.



Through Strauss’ efforts, ETG has successfully placed candidates in many of the nation’s top corporations, including Johnson & Johnson, Aetna, Dresser-Rand, Fund.com, and Seagate, among many others.



Regarding his successful executive-level placement, ETG client Bruce D. writes, “I am currently Vice President … at the helm of a 65-million-dollar entity. This is a global business with manufacturing on three continents and offices [worldwide]. I am stunned at how close I landed to the ideal job. Your advice has always been spot on, and I appreciate the time and effort you spent with me.”



Another client, Phil P., who was recently placed as a chief marketing officer (CMO), writes, “[I] did not realize how difficult finding a job would be when I took the severance offer from my last company. [ETG] has been extremely valuable—best [investment] ever.”



Those seeking executive placement can set up a consultation with Strauss or a member of the ETG recruitment team by calling (832) 912-4911 or visiting the company website (http://www.etgsearch.com).



“The job market for top-level executives is fiercely competitive,” adds Strauss. “While timing and talent will always be key factors in the placement process, today’s market capitalizes on who you know. ETG has the right relationships.”



About ETG Search

Founded in 1999, ETG Search locates jobs for Top Gun executives using a “share-cost approach” and matches investment seekers with private equity and strategic buyers. Located in Houston, ETG Search utilizes its network of contacts and decades of corporate experience to achieve a job placement rate of 70 percent or more for national and international executives, even in a weak economy. ETG Search can guarantee results through exclusive relationships with major private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) firms.



Media Contact:

Wesley Strauss

ETG Search

info@etgsearch.com

(832) 912-4911