Executive Recruiting Landscape Responding to Today's Economic Realities

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- “Employment of top executives is expected to grow 5 percent from 2010 to 2020, slower than the average for all occupations,” according to the most recent 2012 Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Occupational Outlook Handbook. These statistics shed light on the reality that executive applicants face even stronger competition for jobs, making it painfully clear that the executive recruiting landscape must change. Executive HHG, a leading Houston-based executive placement firm, is helping top-level executives find permanent job placement—even in a weak economy—with a different approach.



The nations’ pool of executive-level talent is extensive. For example, a single job posting for an executive position paying just $200,000 yields approximately 750 resumes the first two days and over 2,000 more during the next five days!



Executive HHG is one firm that has responded to this reality. Unlike the usual executive recruitment firms that represent a limited number of employers they have arrangements with, Executive HHG's loyalty is to its client candidates. And, unlike with most headhunter firms, clients aren’t constrained to a limited number of potential employers. A specific recruiter works closely with each client to develop a list of target companies and positions, which are then approached through the company’s network of contacts.



Candidates pay only a nominal fee, and the company makes up for their investment when the successfully placed executive contacts them later for their own recruitment needs. “The building of the long-term relationship is the ultimate goal. Most alumni call us first when in need of personnel,” says Executive HHG associate partner Wesley Strauss.



According to Strauss, Executive HHG’s many years of services to both executives and companies has led to a continually growing network of top-level contacts. Judging by published results, their approach seems to be working – in the last year, the company boasted a 74 percent success rate, placing executives into positions paying from $200,000 up to $2.9 million. And “we have never failed to identify and reach the proper hiring authority,” says founder and managing partner Craig Chrest, who adds that Executive HHG has a 100-percent interview rate for their clients.



And, yes, if the name sounds familiar to you, that’s former NFL wide receiver Craig Chrest. Chrest played college football for the University of Wisconsin, was inducted into the UW-Lacrosse Hall of Fame, and went on to play professionally for the Green Bay Packers.



Chrest says that they are best able to serve mid to high-level executives with target incomes of $150,000 up to several million dollars, and that the first step is just to give him a call.



About HHG

Founded in 1999 by former NFL wide receiver Craig Chrest, Executive HHG specializes in locating jobs for Top Gun executives, and matches investment seekers with private equity and strategic buyers. Located in Houston, the company utilizes its network of contacts and decades of corporate experience to achieve a job placement rate of more than 70 percent for national and international executives—even in a weak economy. The company's placements cover over 42 disciplines, including prominent corporations as Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.; Hewlett-Packard Development Company, LP; MasterCard; The Home Depot USA, Inc.; and Kraft Foods Inc., among others. More information is available on the company website.



Media Contact:

Craig Chrest, Founder, Executive HHG

http://www.executivehhg.com

Email: info@executivehhg.com

Phone: (281) 517-0303