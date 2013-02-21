Executive Web Design, LLC Chosen for Speedlight's Online Marketing

Chatsworth, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Speedlight, Inc. industry leader in DVD duplication services, printing and packaging, selected Executive Web Design, LLC to expand their online marketing reach. The duplication industry continues to be strong for Speedlight, Inc. as they offer the highest quality DVD copies available for their clients.



“The goal of solidifying their Internet marketing will make a stronger presence online and help to attract additional clients from key locations throughout the U.S. who require only the best quality DVD duplication and replication services” said Gene Sabo, Executive Web Design, LLC CEO..



Their multiple factories allow for an increase flow of duplication or replication services obtained by the new online marketing efforts of Executive Web Design, LLC without sacrificing attention to detail, efficiency and quality of work.



Speedlight handles all aspects of CD or DVD duplication from the type of disc used for copies to the artwork and packaging. The company is so good at what they do that it is imperative that we focus their marketing on their reputation of the highest quality duplication on the market.



Speedlight Duplication’s Services include:



- DVD/CD Duplication

- DVD/CD Replication

- DVD Blank Media

- CD-R Blank Media

- DVD/CD Sleeves and Packaging



About Executive Web Design, LLC

Executive Web Design, LLC is a leader in web development, online marketing and search engine optimization services. Their commitment to excellence, integrity and reliability help them succeed in gaining the trust of their clients.