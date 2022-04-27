Sherry Eklund Talks About Mental Health Awareness Month in May on Focus on Success Live Radio Show

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2022 -- Fawzya Khosti is the live international talk radio host of Focus on Success, that is broadcast live every Wednesday at 9am Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel (https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4000/focus-on-success) where you can listen live and on-demand within 24 hours of the broadcast, and in one of the many syndications listed on the host page.



About Guest Sherry Eklund

Sherry Eklund is the founder of Teen Strong, LLC. Teen Strong is a mission driven organization dedicated to making a difference in the lives of teen girls in Arizona and around the country. Her website, www.IamTeenStrong.com was launched in 2018 and is a unique blend of life resources, information, and inspiration to support their emotional and physical health & wellbeing.



Sherry holds a B.S. in Child Development and M.S. in Educational Computing. For the last 14 years, Sherry has been the owner, along with her husband, of Desert View Aerial Photography.



About Host Fawzya Khosti, C.HT., M.A.Ed./C.I., Ed.D. (abd)

Fawzya Khosti is an Executive Function Coach, host of Focus on Success with Fawzya Khosti on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel, and publisher of Executive Function Magazine (launching January 10, 2022). Fawzya started her own practice as an Executive Function Coach over five years ago and has helped numerous students with challenges such as dyslexia, dysgraphia, autism, anxiety, AH/HD, mTBI, twice exceptional, and memory issues improve their executive function skills and become more successful. Fawzya started her live international talk radio show in January 2021. She interviews experts and professionals with intention of helping others live their best life. In January of 2022 Fawzya launched Executive Function Magazine. The magazine is Free, Digital, Quarterly, and International.https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/137065/mental-health-awareness



She has extensive experience working in the field of education and finds great joy in working with her clients holistically. Some of her experience includes teaching Psychology 101 at Yavapai College, working as faculty and curriculum designer at Western Governors University, and designing curriculum for United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS).



About Focus on Success Show:

Wednesday at 9am Pacific Time on VoiceAmerica's Empowerment Channel



Focus on Success is designed to improve your quality of life by offering solutions to everyday problems with the intention of promoting success. If you are anyone who has executive function challenges, you may need to improve your time management, organization, planning, prioritization, attention, focus, memory, or problem-solving skills. We discuss topics such as, what executive function is, and the most common ways executive function challenges will manifest in everyday life, in children and adults. We speak to professionals such as counselors, educators and psychologists who offer their perspective and professional expertise, as well as their recommendations to improve your life. Focus on Success is broadcast live every Wednesday at 9 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel. https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4000/focus-on-success



