Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2020 -- Certain directors of Exela Technologies, Inc are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: XELA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Exela Technologies, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: XELA stocks, concerns whether certain Exela Technologies, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Exela's previously issued financial statements for the twelve months ended December, 31, 2017 and December 31, 2018, and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 contained numerous accounting errors, could not be relied upon, and required restatement, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



