Exercise and Blood Pressure

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- It’s widely known now that exercising during leisure time helps prevent high blood pressure, or reduce high levels to safer ones. However, a new review has reported that being physically active on the job doesn’t seem to provide the same benefit.



Analyzing the findings of 13 different studies, researchers compared those who exercised less than one hour per week with those who exercised one to three hours per week. The results showed that those who exercised more had an 11 percent lower chance of developing high blood pressure than those who were sedentary. The results jumped to 19 percent lower among those who exercised recreationally more than four hours per week, showing that the more leisure-time exercise one performs the lower their risk of high blood pressure.



Though this was positive, researchers did not find a reliable link between physical activity on the job and reduced high blood pressure risk. Such high-activity jobs would include farm and industrial work, or other positions which required heavy lifting and other repetitive tasks.



While exercise guidelines do not differentiate between physical activity at work and off-work, given these new findings some fitness experts are wondering if they should. While all physical activity is good, recreational exercise may help reduce the risk of high blood pressure by removing the element of “job related” stress from the equation. While the findings showed that exercise during leisure time can help reduce blood pressure, and lower risk of developing high blood pressure, there is nothing that can be done to fully prevent the condition.



“People who exercise for fun may just have healthier lifestyles,” one researcher quipped during in the study findings. If this is true, finding time for leisure activity would be beneficial physically for reducing blood pressure, and mentally as well.



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Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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