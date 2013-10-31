Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- A new study reports that even small amounts of physical activity can help prevent depression.



A new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine recommends that exercise early on in life, may help prevent depression later on.



“I’m active so I wasn’t surprised to find this, but 25 out of 30 showed a significant effect and that was unexpected,” says Mammen.



Even small amounts of exercise, just 20-30 minutes a day, of low key activity can help prevent depression later on in life



Expert Brand has all the performance apparel to make running or walking a pleasant activity. The website http://expertbrand.com has a great selection and is easy to shop.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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