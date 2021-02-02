Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Latest Research Study on Global Exercise Balls Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Global Exercise Balls Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Exercise Balls. This Report also covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Fitball, Gaiam, Wacces, Valor Fitness, Sivan Heath and Fitness, Isokinetics and Blcak Mountain.



Brief Overview on Global Exercise Balls

Exercise ball are great tool for toning the abdominal muscles, as well as other core muscles. Exercise balls also known as stability balls come in different sizes. The ball allows knees to be at a right angle when you sit on the ball with feet flat on the floor. These balls are inexpensive, easy to use and, unlike other forms of exercise and stretching. Exercise balls work as a support for strength and stretching exercises. The use of exercise ball while exercising can provide some amazing benefits such as back and spine health, core stability, better posture and muscle balance. According to a report published by the IHRSA Foundation, then global health club industry revenue totaled USD 87.2 billion in 2017, as more than 201,000 clubs served 174 million members.



Market Growth Drivers

- Growing Awareness about Health and Fitness

- Rising Acceptance of In-Home Equipment

Influencing Trend

- Emerging Trends among Youth Population to Gain Muscular Strength



The Global Exercise Balls Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Under 30 cm, 30-39 cm, 40-49 cm, 50-59 cm, 60-69 cm, 70-79 cm, Above 80 cm), Application (Physiotherapy, Yoga, Core Training, Gymnastics), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), Material Type (Vinyl, Plastic, Solid Foam Rubber), End-Use (Household, Commercial), Ball Size (Under 30 cm, 30-39 cm, 40-49 cm, 50-59 cm, 60-69 cm, 70-79 cm, Above 80 cm)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Exercise Balls Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Exercise Balls market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Exercise Balls Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Global Exercise Balls

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Exercise Balls Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Exercise Balls market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Global Exercise Balls Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in their decision framework.



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Exercise Balls Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



