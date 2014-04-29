Exercise Review Site Names Their Best Low-Cost Entry-Level Spinning Exercise Bike for 2014

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Many people automatically assume that many of the low-cost spinning bikes are not very good quality and are poorly made, but that is no longer the case because it is perfectly possible to buy a top quality spinning bike for the home for less than $300 - $400.



The team at Exercise-Review-Site.com have demonstrated this point with a recent article where they name their best spinning bikes for 2014.



Whilst they strongly recommend some of the top-end machines, such as the Keiser M3 Plus and the Schwinn AC Plus Performance Plus Indoor Cycle, for example, they also recommend two low-cost bikes that are worth buying for those people on a tight budget, and name one in particular as the best budget-friendly bike in 2014.



This particular model has hundreds of positive customer reviews and is very highly regarded in the fitness industry, despite it's low cost. It may not have lots of extra features, but it does have a heavy-duty steel frame, a 40 lb flywheel and a smooth chain drive mechanism that guarantees a smooth and quiet workout.



It also offers fully adjustable resistance levels so that people of all fitness levels can get a good all-round spinning workout in the comfort of their own home.



"It is rare to find a bike for less than $300 that is strong and very sturdy, delivers a smooth, quiet workout and is suitable for even the fittest of athletes, but this one satisfies all of these criteria, which is why we have named it as the top budget-friendly spin bike in 2014," said an Exercise-Review-Site.com spokesman.



Anyone that would like to read more about this bike, or would like to see which spinning bikes have been recommended in all of the different price categories, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2014/04/best-spinning-bikes-in-2014.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.