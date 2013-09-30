Exercise Socially for Motivation

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Many struggle with finding the motivation to exercise on a regular basis, but recent research shows that especially for women, working out with a partner can increase the intensity of exercise, and the motivation to continue your routine.



The University of Michigan conducted a study showing that women who engage in a workout with a partner exercised twice as long and with twice as much motivation than trying to go it alone. One reason they cited is having a partner triggers a competitive instinct that will encourage a person to work harder. Another reason noted is women tend to encourage each other more, and begin to look at exercise as a social activity. A spokesperson for Virgin Active Health Clubs said “We all have a need to socialize and be with other people, it’s written into our DNA.” She also added “having a friend to exercise with makes it more fun – and as well as training hard they can also catch up and treat the experience as another social event.”



Not only did women who work out in groups or with a partner maintain their routines longer and put in more effort, they expressed more satisfaction with their workouts. The study showed that during an average session of physical activity, women who exercised with a partner or friends burned approximately 236 calories, compared with 195 for those who engaged in a solo training session. The study also interviewed exercisers who worked at alone, with half of them confessing they did not push themselves as hard when alone than they did within a group.



Sometimes to find the motivation to be healthy, all one has to do is look at their group of friends and find an activity they can engage in together. Establishing a healthy habit with a friend can increase both health and wellness, and provide one with the much needed social time all humans require.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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