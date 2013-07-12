Exercise Treatment for TMJ Symptoms

El Monte, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- In order to help you have a better idea of what to expect with the disorder we have collected the most common TMJ symptoms in a list for you to easily follow. We also have some basic information on TMJ causes and TMJ treatment for you to consider.



Living with TMJ causes many discomforts. Symptoms from the disease range from pain to discomfort and are often hard to correctly identify with TMJ. In order to help you have a better idea of what to expect with the disorder we have collected the most common TMJ symptoms in a list for you to easily follow. We also have some basic information on TMJ causes and TMJ treatment for you to consider.



Pain and tenderness



As with many other diseases TMJ does cause pain and tenderness in the affected area. TMJ primarily affects the jaw, ear, and face area and the pain are usually associated with the following:



- The Jaw

- The Ears

- Temples and upper facial pain

- Pain when chewing or speaking



These areas can cause so much pain that headaches and earaches can also develop.



Bite and Jaw issues



In addition to pain, complications from TMJ can also include bite and chewing problems that prevent proper chewing. These difficulties are accompanied by the following:



- Clicking

- Popping

- Grating sounds when opening the mouth



Locking of the Jaw

Many people associate lock jaw with tinnitus but TMJ can also cause lock jaw, and if that happens you need to seek immediate medical attention. When the jaw is properly aligned it will detach to the proper length, but if an individual has TMJ opening and closing the jaw can cause it to stay open in severe cases.



TMJ Causes

TMJ causes can be a wide range of issues. For example, many people have no problem with their jaw until they find themselves in an accident where they receive a blow to the head. It also can come from damaged cartilage from diseases like arthritis. But jaw pain causes generally stem from damage to the disk or to the joint cartilage in the jaw. TMJ syndrome develops over time from the continual erosion of these precious parts that help the jaw move fluidly.



TMJ Cure

Even though there are no “cures” for TMJ officially on the market today, there is a wonderful product called JawFlex that eases the symptoms of TMJ. The device is put inside the mouth and used to exercise the jaw muscles in a helpful manner. It eases the tension in the jaw as well. If you are looking for relief from pain associated with TMJ you should definitely check out JawFlex