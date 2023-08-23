Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2023 -- On August 24, 2023, at 12pm PST, fitness expert Jodi Harrison Bauer will be joining Host Dr. Nina for a live talk addressing the importance of appropriate exercises for aging individuals and the multifaceted benefits that exercise brings to the aging process. Dr. Nina has curated a comprehensive set of questions encompassing physiological, psychological, social, and practical aspects, ensuring a thorough exploration of the topic.



In this episode we will explore the following topics:



- What types of exercises are most beneficial for people in various age groups, such as the 50s, 60s, 70s, and beyond?

- What role does exercise play in maintaining mental health and cognitive function as we age?

- Are there any specific exercises that should be avoided or approached with caution?

- What are the best ways to motivate and encourage people to start or continue an exercise routine when they're older?

- How important is integrating flexibility and balance training in an exercise routine?

- How can technology and wearables be utilized to track and support our exercise routines?

- What are the potential risks of not exercising regularly as we age, and how can they be mitigated?

- What are some inspiring success stories or examples of people who have improved their quality of life through exercise at an older age? In other words, is it ever too late to start?



About Jodi Harrison Bauer

Jodi Harrison Bauer is a two-time World Bikini Champion, founder and owner of JodiFit boutique fitness studio, host of Fearlessly Authentic podcast and the oldest woman to ever compete for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, making global headlines and the Top 60 finalists in 2019.



Growing up, Jodi was a people pleaser and scared of everything. She graduated with a BA from Simmons College in 1983. Jodi's life changed forever when, at 42 years old, she built the courage to take control of her own happiness. Since then, Jodi has worked relentlessly to better herself, build her business, nurture her relationships, and create the life she knew she always deserved, one with passion and purpose.



In doing so, she hasn't followed the rules or fit in the box society wanted to put her in. She started competing in fitness shows when she was "too old," opened a business at 50 and got re-married eight years later. She competed against women more than half her age for a spot in Sports Illustrated Swim to prove age and beauty are not directly correlated.



Today she defines herself as an ageless warrior and an advocate against ageism. In her studio, on her podcast and across her social channels, Jodi focuses on empowering women.



Jodi is the proud mother of two grown daughters and a rescue pup. Outside of JodiFit, you can find her on the beach or dancing like no one's watching. She lives by the words "Never let fear stop you from being YOU."



About Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin

Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin is a psychoanalyst, author, and radio host. She is a globally recognized expert in eating disorders and founder of The Binge Cure method, dedicated to helping people worldwide overcome binge eating and heal their relationship with food. Dr. Nina helps successful people break free from the underlying issues that block them from achieving and sustaining the life they want. She is the author of four books: The Binge Cure: 7 Steps to Outsmart Emotional Eating and Food for Thought: Perspectives on Eating Disorders, and co-editor (with Salman Akhtar) of Beyond the Primal Addiction and the upcoming Food Matters. She presented at the prestigious American Psychoanalytic Association's National Meeting and has written over 50 articles on the topic of eating disorders from a psychoanalytic perspective, including in Psyche (Aon), Psychology Today, and others. She's been featured in Good Housekeeping, The Los Angeles Times, Prevention, Real Simple, Redbook, Huffington Post, Beverly Hills Times and many national and international publications. She is a frequent guest expert, appearing on The Dr. Drew Podcast and countless other shows and has a YouTube series Break Free from Bingeing. Tune into Jodi's show on VoiceAmerica here: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/3957.



About The Binge Cure with Dr. Nina

Thursdays at 1pm PST on the VoiceAmerica Health & Wellness Channel

Would it surprise you to learn that binge eating is not about food? It's also not about willpower, control, or addiction. Host Dr. Nina Savelle-Rocklin reveals the keys to liberating ourselves from emotional eating, taking back control of our lives, and feeling good in our bodies. Most people aren't aware that there are hidden reasons they turn to food. Psychoanalyst Dr. Nina tackles these underlying issues, offering effective strategies to create lasting change.



Learn how to crack the code of emotional eating, identify hidden binge triggers and create permanent, sustainable weight loss, all without dieting, spending hours in the gym, or counting calories.

"With emotional eating, it's not what we're eating that's the real problem. It's what's eating "at" us," she says. "By getting to the roots of why you're eating, you can transform your relationship with food forever. You'll be able to eat whatever you want without guilt, shame, worrying about gaining weight or thinking about food all the time."



