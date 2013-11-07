Exerpeutic 900XL Recumbent Exercise Bike Named Best Low-Cost Recumbent Bike by Exercise-Review-Site.com

Wells, Somerset -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Exercise-Review-Site.com have recently been reviewing some of the best low-cost exercise bikes on the market in 2013, and with regards to recumbent bicycles have named the Exerpeutic 900XL as the best low-cost recumbent bike in 2013.



Recumbent bikes are very popular at the moment because they reduce stress on the joints and back, and although this particular model doesn't have all of the bells and whistles that many of the top-of-the-range models have, it is still a great entry-level bicycle for the home that will provide people with a really good workout.



According to this article, it has 8 levels of magnetic resistance, as well as a large display that indicates time, speed, distance, calories burned and pulse.



It also provides people with a really comfortable workout thanks to its wide padded seat and back cushion, and is very quiet during each workout.



Plus for such a low-cost machine, it is also extremely well-made and solid enough to accommodate users up to 300 pounds, and if anything does happen to go wrong, it does come with a 3-year warranty.



Commenting on this Exerpeutic 900XL recumbent exercise bike, a spokesman for Exercise-Review-Site.com said:



"This recumbent bicycle doesn't have a lot of extra features, like the new Schwinn 270 model, for instance, but considering the low cost of this product, it is still a great choice for those people who want to buy a comfortable, no-frills recumbent bike that will provide them with a challenging workout."



Anyone that would like to read more about this Exerpeutic 900XL recumbent bike, can do so by visiting:



http://www.exercise-review-site.com/2013/10/the-3-best-low-cost-home-exercise-bikes.html



About Exercise-Review-Site.com

Exercise-Review-Site.com reviews all of the best new fitness equipment and accessories including exercise bikes, rowing machines and elliptical trainers, and regularly features some of the best and most effective workout videos.