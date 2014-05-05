Exhalers Extends Their Range of Electronic Smoking Alternatives in UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Smokers have felt increasingly ostracised over recent years- whether it be the bans and restrictions on tobacco advertising, the gruesome health warnings affixed to cigarette packets or the public smoking ban that banishes them to the outdoors, the situation has gotten worse and worse. As a result, many are seeking practical alternatives to traditional smoking and want to explore e-cigarettes that deliver the same nicotine hit and ritual without the tar and carbon monoxide. For those people, Exhalers is the best placed to find the best new products after they have extended their already extensive range of electronic cigarettes.



The online store is packed with starter kits that provide everything individuals need to get started, advanced kits for the aficionados and connoisseurs of the e-cigarette, and the widest range of e-liquids available anywhere, with over fifty distinct flavors including a huge range of tobaccos, from typical cigarettes to rare cigars.



The site offers quality products from the best manufacturers but buys at wholesale prices, including Hangsen e-liquid and eGo cigarettes, meaning visitors to the site can buy electronic cigarette kits of the best quality for the lowest price, or buy cheap E-Liquid refills that are better quality than more expensive items elsewhere.



A spokesperson for Exhalers explained, “We strive to be the number one provider in the UK and currently have a special offer to buy AIO, MVP or eGo e-cigarette kits bundled with a range of flavored e-liquids from major manufacturers so individuals can compare and contrast the flavors and really engage with the unique advantages of the e-cigarette experience. From strawberry to tiramisu, there is no limit to the variety of flavours, and these bundles are ideal as gift packages for friends who smoke, to help them leave behind combustible cigarettes once and for all and start engaging with a cleaner habit that can bring them in from the cold.”



About Exhalers

Exhalers is a leading e-cigarette online store stocking a wide variety of vaporizers, cartomizers, clearomizers and associated accessories, including e-liquid nicotine vapors in a variety of flavors. The site stocks only the finest products from the best manufacturers and aims to keep prices at the most competitive available online. The site is regularly updated with new offers and promotions as new products are added to the catalogue. For more information please visit: http://www.exhalers.com/