The increasing prevalence of cancer and rising R&D activities in the cancer immunotherapy field is driving the demand for the market.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2020 -- Increasing awareness about advanced cancer therapies and the growing incidences of cancers across the world are driving market growth.
The Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market is predicted to attain a market valuation of USD 153.03 Billion by 2027, as per the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The cancer immunotherapy market is predicted to expand at a considerable pace due to the increasing adoptionof innovative, effective, and advanced treatment approaches for all types of cancer by the patients. The cancer research centers have invested massive amounts of funds in their research and development department to develop new and efficient therapies to gain control of chronic and severe illnesses such as cancers. This is further anticipated to fuel the industry's growth substantially.
Key elements propelling the progress of the cancer immunotherapy market are the rapid technicaldevelopments in therapeutic approaches, a growing caseload of cancer across the world, expanding R&D activities, and the augmenting efficacy of immune therapies for a broad spectrum of cancers such as head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancers, among others. However, the higher costs associated with procedures, expensive R&D activities, and stringent government regulations regarding the therapies are anticipated to impede the market growth.
Key Highlights from the Report:
The monoclonal antibodies segment is forecast to attain a sizeable share of the industry in the projected timeline as monoclonal antibodies are the largest class of drugs used in cancer immunotherapies.
By application, cancer immunotherapy is increasingly used in head and neck cancer, and this is projected to fuel the industry's expansion over the estimated timeframe. The significant factors driving the market growth are the increasing injurious lifestyles such as extensive use of tobacco, smoking, and the escalating prevalence of infections caused by human papillomavirus (HPV).
The Hospitals and Clinics segment is predicted to command the market growth over the estimated timeframe owing to the hospitals' increasing focus on the diagnosis and treatment of symptomatic conditions. Hospitals and clinics offer cutting-edge treatments to cancer patients such as cellular therapies, cancer vaccines, and other experimental drugs.
North America is predicted to command the global cancer immunotherapy market attributable to the escalating adoption of cancer immunotherapy over traditional treatments owing to lesser off-target effects and increased survival rate of patients.
Major companies operating in the industry include Seattle Genetics Inc.,Janssen Global ServicesLLC, Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen Inc., Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Gristone Oncology, Inc., Novartis International Ag, Printegra, and Pfizer Inc., among others.
For this report, Emergen Research has segregated the global Cancer Immunotherapy based on technology, application, end-use, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Adoptive Cell Transfer
Immune System Modulators
Cytokines
Monoclonal Antibodies
Checkpoint Inhibitors
Vaccines
Cell Therapies
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Head & Neck Cancer
Blood Cancers
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Breast Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Melanoma
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals and Clinics
Cancer Specialty Centers
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
A.E.
Rest of MEA
The following are the main reasons to buy the Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market report:
The latest report closely evaluates the overall market size and infers on various aspects, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.
It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.
It offers an insightful analysis of the various regional segments of the market that are projected to witness enormous growth over the forecast period.
Furthermore, the report covers the latest developments taking place in the market and effective business strategies implemented by the leading market rivals.
The report considers the following market growth estimation timeline:
Historical Years: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2027
Forecast Years: 2020-2027
