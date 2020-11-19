New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2020 -- The Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market report released by Reports and Data encompasses vital aspects of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market and offers critical insights about the market size, share, global spread, trends, demands, and opportunities. The report discusses in detail the competitive landscape of the market on both the regional and global scale. It analyzes the key regions and market segments to offer a better understanding of the competitive scenario. Moreover, the report discusses in detail the latest product and technological advancements to offer a comprehensive understanding of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the lucrative growth opportunities and investments to assist the readers and businesses in developing strategic expansion plans. It also helps readers gain maximum return on their investments.



Market Size – USD 656.5 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.7%, Market Trends– Advancements in Point of Care molecular diagnostics like rapid testing and diagnosis



The report is further attuned to the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the key segments of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market. The resport analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain and demands of the market and offers key insights into market growth. The report also addresses the challenges caused by the pandemic and offers insightful data on how to overcome the barriers. The research study also includes a current and future assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2535



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:



Abbott Laboratories (US), Biomerieux (France), Danaher (US), Roche diagnostics (Switzerland), Meridian biosciences (US), Quidel (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Cepheid(US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Becton (US), Dickinson and Company (US), Alere, Inc. (US), Bayer health care pharmaceuticals.



The report offers a segmentation analysis of the market to impart a better understanding of the market. The report segments the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, end-user industries, technologies, and key geographical regions of the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show lucrative growth in the projected timeline.



Product and Services Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Assays & Kits

Instruments/Analyzers

Services & Software



Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Polymerase Chain Reaction

Genetic Sequencing-based (DNA/RNA Purification)

Hybridization-based (In-Situ Hybridization)

Microarray-based (Chips and Microarrays)

Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction

Mass Spectrometry

Isothermal Amplification

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Prenatal Testing

Endocrinology

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Health Care Associated Infection

Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Decentralized Labs

Others



Request Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-molecular-diagnostics-market/toc



Regional Segmentation Covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The report provides extensive coverage of the competitive landscape of the Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics market with company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market reach, and global position. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/point-of-care-molecular-diagnostics-market



To summarize, the Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market report is a dependable and authentic source for attaining crucial information and market insights to advance and boost your business significantly. The report studies all crucial aspects, such as present and future economic scenarios, beneficial opportunities, limitations, drivers and constraints, market growth rate, and risks.



Browse Related Reports –



Immunohistochemistry Market Size, Share, & Analysis, By Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Forecasts To 2027.



Urinalysis Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product, Application End-User & Test Type, And Segment Forecasts To 2027



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the report and its customization, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure you get the report tailored as per your requirements.



Contact Us:



John W



Head of Business Development



Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370



E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com