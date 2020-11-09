New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- Industry Analysis of the Organic Rice Protein Market Report 2020



Global Organic Rice Protein market has been leaning towards the growth curve and contributing to the global economic scenario on the basis of growth rate and revenue. The Global 'Organic Rice Protein Market' research report provides a detailed explanation to the reader about the fundamentals of the Organic Rice Protein market, which is inclusive of the business strategies, market demands, key players, and a futuristic outlook of the market.



Market Size – USD 60.2 million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.5%, Market Trends – Growing demand in sports & energy nutrition



The research report is inclusive of the impact analysis of the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the economic scenario of the world and brought about dynamic changes in the demands and trends of key segments of the market. The report covers the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the overall market.



The substantial growth of the Organic Rice Protein market over the last decade and the current trends and demands point towards its growth in the forecast period (2020-2027). The report covers all the investment opportunities, market dynamics, threats, opportunities, challenges, restraining factors, and technological advancements in the global Organic Rice Protein market. The cumulative information about crucial segments provides a thorough analysis to the reader that might assist them in achieving expected goals for their business.



Major Players evaluated in the Report:



AIDP Inc., Axiom Foods Inc., Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co., Ltd., Golden Grain Group Ltd., RiceBran Technologies, Nutrition Resource Inc., Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd., The Green Labs LLC, and Top Health Ingredients Inc. among others.



Market Segmentation based on Product Types and Applications/End-Use:



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Rice Protein Concentrates

Rice Protein Isolates

Others



Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Liquid Form

Dry Form



Extraction (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Hexane Free Protein Extraction

Low-Temperature Protein Extraction



Function Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Emulsifying

Texture

Gelling

Foaming



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Sports & Energy Nutrition

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat Substitutes & Extenders

Dairy Alternatives

Beverages

Others



Market Analysis based on Key Geographical Regions:



The report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.The report covers the production,growth, sales, demands, and consumption patterns, and forecast detail.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of competitive landscape along with detailed analysis of the mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and other strategic alliances. It also provides an extensive analysis of the latest product developments, technological advancement, and advancements research and developments in the global Organic Rice Protein industry. The study offers forecast estimations up to 2027.



Focal Points of the Report:



Market Coverage:This section of the report gives a detailed account of the key manufacturers, market segments, product scope, product range, forecast period, and application landscape.

Executive Summary:This chapter focuses on the market growth rate, significant market drivers and restraints, current market trends, and competitive outlook.

Regional Analysis: This section delves into the latest import and export trends of the market, production and consumption ratio, the leading market players in each region, and revenue generation.

Manufacturers' Portfolio: Complete portfolios of all the local and global manufacturers, along with the SWOT analysis, production value and capacity, product catalogue, and other important details of their businesses, constitute this section of the report.

Moreover, the report covers business strategies of the key market players along with extensive detailing of the competitors, their business expansions, partnerships, and government deals, new product launches, recently adopted technologies, strategic alliances, and manufacturing and production developments. The report also covers regulatory policies and their effects on market dynamics.



