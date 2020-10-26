New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Industry Analysis of the Real-Time Payments Market Report 2020



Global Real-Time Payments market has been leaning towards the growth curve and contributing to the global economic scenario on the basis of growth rate and revenue. The Global Real-Time Payments Market research report provides a detailed explanation to the reader about the fundamentals of the Real-Time Payments market, which is inclusive of the business strategies, market demands, key players, and a futuristic outlook of the market.



Market Size – USD 6.87 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 29.8%, Market Trends – Booming retail and e-commerce industry.



The research report is inclusive of the impact analysis of the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has affected the economic scenario of the world and brought about dynamic changes in the demands and trends of key segments of the market. The report covers the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the overall market.



The substantial growth of the Real-Time Payments market over the last decade and the current trends and demands point towards its growth in the forecast period (2020-2027). The report covers all the investment opportunities, market dynamics, threats, opportunities, challenges, restraining factors, and technological advancements in the global Real-Time Payments market. The cumulative information about crucial segments provides a thorough analysis to the reader that might assist them in achieving expected goals for their business.



Major Players evaluated in the Report:

FIS, ACI Worldwide, Mastercard, Fiserv, PayPal, Worldline, Apple, Visa, INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS, Ant Financial, Wirecard, Temenos, Capgemini, Global Payments, SIA, IntegraPay, Ripple, Obopay, Finastra, Pelican, FSS, Nets, REPAY, Montran, and Icon Solutions, among others.



Market Segmentation based on Product Types and Applications/End-Use:



Payment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Peer-to-Peer (P2P)

Customer-to-Business (C2B)

Business-to-Customer (B2C)

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Others



Payment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Contact Payment

Digital Currencies

Contactless Payment

Net Banking

Digital Wallets

Others



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises



Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprises



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Media And Entertainment

Hospitality And Tourism

Retail And E-Commerce

IT And Telecommunication

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Others



Market Analysis based on Key Geographical Regions:

The report covers key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.The report covers the production,growth, sales, demands, and consumption patterns, and forecast detail.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of competitive landscape along with detailed analysis of the mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, and other strategic alliances. It also provides an extensive analysis of the latest product developments, technological advancement, and advancements research and developments in the global Real-Time Payments industry. The study offers forecast estimations up to 2027.



Focal Points of the Report:



Market Coverage:This section of the report gives a detailed account of the key manufacturers, market segments, product scope, product range, forecast period, and application landscape.



Executive Summary:This chapter focuses on the market growth rate, significant market drivers and restraints, current market trends, and competitive outlook.



Regional Analysis: This section delves into the latest import and export trends of the market, production and consumption ratio, the leading market players in each region, and revenue generation.



Manufacturers' Portfolio: Complete portfolios of all the local and global manufacturers, along with the SWOT analysis, production value and capacity, product catalogue, and other important details of their businesses, constitute this section of the report.



Moreover, the report covers business strategies of the key market players along with extensive detailing of the competitors, their business expansions, partnerships, and government deals, new product launches, recently adopted technologies, strategic alliances, and manufacturing and production developments. The report also covers regulatory policies and their effects on market dynamics.



