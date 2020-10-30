New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2020 -- Industry Overview of Mobile Money Market Report 2020



The global Mobile Money Market is expected to attain a valuation of USD 143.2 Billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 36.4%. The growing technological developments and research advancements are contributing to the expansion of the market, according to the latest report published by Reports and Data. The report offers significant insight into key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, strategic expansions, market size and share, growth prospects, threats.



Market Size – USD 16.1 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 36.4%, Market Trends – Growth in e-commerce.



The report also sheds light on the factors influencing the growth of the market, particularly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report discusses in detail the extensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain, demands, trends, and overall dynamics of the Mobile Money market. It also offers a futuristic growth outlook of the Mobile Money market in a post-COVID-19 scenario.



To get a sample PDF copy of the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1113



The Mobile Money Market Report Offers:



Deep insights into the Mobile Money market landscape

Key details about the regional segmentation of the Mobile Money market

Analysis of the crucial market trends with regards to both current and emerging trends

Comprehensive impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the Mobile Money industry

Extensive overview of the key manufacturers and prominent players of the industry

Comprehensive study of the market segmentation and recent developments

Market Drivers:



The constant efforts of the prominent players to develop innovative products and technologies are driving the growth of the industry. Additionally, the market is witnessing numerous strategic collaborations and initiatives that are expanding the scope of the market. The report discusses in detail the factors and elements of the Mobile Money market that are positively influencing the growth of the market.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:



Vodafone Group Plc (UK), Gemalto (Netherlands), FIS (US), Google Inc. (US), MasterCard Incorporated (US), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), Orange S.A. (France), Monitise PLC (UK), and Mahindra Comviva (India), among others.



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1113



Regional Analysis:



The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyzes the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.



Market Segmentation based on Product Types and Applications/End-Use:



Transaction mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

NFC/Smart card

Direct mobile billing

Mobile web/WAP payments

SMS

STK/USSD

Mobile apps

IVRS

Others (Wi-Fi, QR codes, and Bluetooth)



Payment nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Person to person

Person to business

Business to person

Business to business



Payment location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Remote payments

Proximity payments



Purchase type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Airtime transfer and top-ups

Money transfers and payments

Merchandise and coupons

Travel and ticketing

Digital products



Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)

Mobile Money Market share by industry vertical, 2019 & 2026

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Media and entertainment

Healthcare

Retail

Travel and hospitality

Transportation and logistics

Energy and utilities

Others



The regional analysis covers:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/mobile-money-market



Competitive Landscape:



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to provide an advantage to the reader. This segment focuses on the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also offers insights into revenue, gross profit margin, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and other vital aspects of each player. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.



Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1113



Browse More Reports –



Automotive Surround View Camera Market By Type, By Camera Functioning, By Vehicle Type, By End Market, And Segment Forecasts,2019-2027



Outdoor Air Quality Sensor Market By Air Pollutants, By Components, By Type, By End-Use Verticals, By Regions, And Segment Forecasts, 2016-2027





Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.