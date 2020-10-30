The Mobile Money market is expected to grow from USD 16.1 Billion in 2018 to USD 143.2 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period.
Industry Overview of Mobile Money Market Report 2020
The global Mobile Money Market is expected to attain a valuation of USD 143.2 Billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR of 36.4%. The growing technological developments and research advancements are contributing to the expansion of the market, according to the latest report published by Reports and Data. The report offers significant insight into key elements of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, strategic expansions, market size and share, growth prospects, threats.
Market Size – USD 16.1 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 36.4%, Market Trends – Growth in e-commerce.
The report also sheds light on the factors influencing the growth of the market, particularly the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report discusses in detail the extensive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the supply chain, demands, trends, and overall dynamics of the Mobile Money market. It also offers a futuristic growth outlook of the Mobile Money market in a post-COVID-19 scenario.
Market Drivers:
The constant efforts of the prominent players to develop innovative products and technologies are driving the growth of the industry. Additionally, the market is witnessing numerous strategic collaborations and initiatives that are expanding the scope of the market. The report discusses in detail the factors and elements of the Mobile Money market that are positively influencing the growth of the market.
Key Players Profiled in the Report are:
Vodafone Group Plc (UK), Gemalto (Netherlands), FIS (US), Google Inc. (US), MasterCard Incorporated (US), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), Orange S.A. (France), Monitise PLC (UK), and Mahindra Comviva (India), among others.
Regional Analysis:
The report offers clear insights into the regional bifurcation of the market with regards to the regions where the market has already established its prominence. Furthermore, it analyzes the key regions for production and consumption ratio, import/export analysis, supply and demand dynamics, regional trends and demands, and the presence of prominent players in each region. The regional analysis segments also offer a country-wise analysis to offer a panoramic view of the market.
Market Segmentation based on Product Types and Applications/End-Use:
Transaction mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)
NFC/Smart card
Direct mobile billing
Mobile web/WAP payments
SMS
STK/USSD
Mobile apps
IVRS
Others (Wi-Fi, QR codes, and Bluetooth)
Payment nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)
Person to person
Person to business
Business to person
Business to business
Payment location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)
Remote payments
Proximity payments
Purchase type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)
Airtime transfer and top-ups
Money transfers and payments
Merchandise and coupons
Travel and ticketing
Digital products
Industry vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)
Mobile Money Market share by industry vertical, 2019 & 2026
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Media and entertainment
Healthcare
Retail
Travel and hospitality
Transportation and logistics
Energy and utilities
Others
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the market to provide an advantage to the reader. This segment focuses on the initiatives and innovations adopted by the key players to gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also sheds light on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, among others, to offer a better understanding of the market. The report also offers insights into revenue, gross profit margin, financial standing, market position, product portfolio, and other vital aspects of each player. The report also includes a thorough SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.
