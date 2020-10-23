New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2020 -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Overview



According to the newly published report by Reports and Data, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market report presents an extensive overview of the industry scenario and gives insights into the growth opportunities in the industry during the forecast timeline of 2018-2026. The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail industry has a broad spectrum of applications and has an extensive product portfolio. The report also provides an insight into the key manufacturers/vendors and their production and manufacturing capacities along with their initiatives to expand in the industry.



Market Size – USD 1.43 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 37.8%, Market Trends –Rapid expansion of the retail industry.



The report also provides key insights into the factors and aspects that are likely to influence the growth of the industry. Along with the prominent drivers and restraints, the report considers the pandemic of COVID-19 as a key influencing factor. The report assesses the comprehensive impact of the pandemic on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market.It also offers insights intohow the crucial segments of the market have been affected by the pandemic. The report assesses comprehensive data to generate a total impact analysis of the pandemic and offers a futuristic outlook to offer a general idea of the current market scenario and economic landscape.



The report further offers radical data about the intense competitive landscape along with a comprehensive analysis of the key players and the strategies schemes they employ. The report encompasses all the corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government deals and agreements, and other strategic alliances. Along with this, the report also covers the technological developments and product advancements of the prominent players.



The report covers extensive profiling of the leading competitors, including:

Amazon Web Services, IBM, Google, Microsoft, Intel, ViSenze, Oracle, Nvidia, SAP, and Salesforce, among others.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key geographical regions to impart a deeper understanding of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market. The regional analysis covers the assessment of the production and consumption rate, import/export, supply and demand ratio, market share, market size, revenue contribution, current and emerging trends, and the existence of the key players of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market in each region. Furthermore, the report also covers the country-wise analysis of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market.



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered by the market and the application spectrum.



Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Market Segmentation by Type and Application:



Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Online Retail

Offline Retail



Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Machine and Deep learning

Natural Language Processing

Others



Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Cloud

On-Premises



Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Product recommendation and planning

Visual Search

Price Optimization

Customer Relationship Management

Supply Chain Management and Demand Planning

Payment Service Management

Virtual Assistant



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

Predictive Merchandising

Location-based marketing

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Others



Key Regions Assessed in the Report Include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated through industry experts and professionals. The data has been accrued through authentic sources, including interviews, documents, databases, and other sources to offer accurate insights into the industry to offer beneficial data to the readers and companies.



