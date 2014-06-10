Exhibition Marketing News - Global Total Advertising Spending Forecast Set to Rise from $517.1 to $542.73 Billion in 2014

Birmingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- The UFI exhibition body calculated approximately 30,700 exhibitions were held in 2010 with a floor space of over 500 sqm. This correlated to around 2.8 million exhibiting companies welcoming 260 million visitors Worlwide 2010 end. Stastica.com has further predicted that the global total advertising spending forecast will increase by $25.63 billion dollars in 2014.



With advertising spending increasing and more companies seeking new opportunities to engage their customers, 2014 might be a record breaking year for the total number of companies reaching out to customers through exhibition marketing.



Exhibition and conference advertising is now more accessible that ever to initiate. It’s even possible for companies to reserve exhibition floor space online without needing to speak to a sales person on the telephone. In addition to improved event reservation - roller banners, pop up displays and other promotion equipment are priced respectively lower than they ever have been. This is because the technology has become less expensive to produce and supply.



D3 is one exhibition services company that has been working with client’s right from the pre digital era and throughout the digital print revolution.



“We’re confident that 2014 will bring more business to exhibition service companies like ourselves. Global forecast statistics combined with our own early January sales seem to signal positive growth compared to last year”



MD, rollerbanners.co



Advertising fuels the economy. Adassoc.org.uk reported UK firms spent a total of £16 billion in 2011, which generated a £100 billion contribution to GDP. On average £1 of advertising spent in 2011 generated £6 for the UK economy. Businesses need to advertise to grow.



With companies looking to grow, 2014 could possibly be the most profitable year for advertising businesses.



D3 is a premier large format printer based in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Website. http://www.rollerbanners.co

Telehone. 0121 772 0033

Email. help@rollerbanners.co

D3, Stratford Street North, Camp Hill, Birmingham, West Midlands B11 1BN



Source 1: http://www.statista.com/statistics/273288/advertising-spending-worldwide/

Source 2: http://www.ufi.org/Medias/pdf/thetradefairsector/surveys/2012_exhibiton_industry_statistics_c.pdf

Sources: AA/Warc Expenditure Report; Deloitt

http://www.adassoc.org.uk/pdfs/AdvAss_Advertising_Pays_Report.pdf