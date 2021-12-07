Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Investor Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2021 -- Exicure, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Exicure, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Chicago, IL based Exicure, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. On November 15, 2021, Exicure, Inc. filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. It explained that the Company was investigating "a claim made by a former Company senior researcher regarding alleged improprieties that researcher claims to have committed with respect to the Company's XCUR-FXN preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia." Shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) declined from $1.30 per share in October 2021, to $0.41 per share on December 6, 2021.



