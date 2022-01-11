Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges False and Misleading Statements

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), filed a lawsuit against Exicure, Inc. alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws.



Investors who purchased shares of Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 11, 2022. NASDAQ: XCUR investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Chicago, IL based Exicure, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology.



On November 15, 2021, Exicure, Inc. filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. It explained that the Company was investigating "a claim made by a former Company senior researcher regarding alleged improprieties that researcher claims to have committed with respect to the Company's XCUR-FXN preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia."



On November 15, 2021, after the market closed, Exicure filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. It explained that the Company was investigating "a claim made by a former Company senior researcher regarding alleged improprieties that researcher claims to have committed with respect to the Company's XCUR-FXN preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.30, or 28%, to close at $1.07 per share on November 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.



On this news, the Company's stock price fell $0.30, or 28%, to close at $1.07 per share on November 16, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.



The plaintiff claims that between March 11, 2021 and November 15, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there had been certain improprieties in Exicure's preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, that, as a result, there was a material risk that data from the preclinical program would not support continued clinical development, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



