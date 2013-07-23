Exit Blood: Ghoulish Hardboiled New Novel Depicts Dysfunctional Family's Extreme Dynamics

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- When asked to describe ‘Exit Blood’, author Trey R. Barker is quick to point out that it is basically a “continuation of family life”. However, The Barefield novels are hardboiled explorations of families that are very different from the norm.



Looking at life through a truly dysfunctional lens, ‘Exit Blood’ explores how resilient families react when faced with bold and extreme situations.



Synopsis:



He has a bloody, dismembered foot in a cooler, along with a pile of cucumbers, but that might not even be Darcy's biggest problem. Darcy's biggest problem may well be the trail of bodies behind him. Or the lady hit man in front of him. Or the old man, on the run from a murder he committed 50 years ago, at his side. Or it could well be what it's been Darcy's entire life...his father, and the man who took his father's place. After fleeing the blood-bath at a church for the self-penitent, Darcy heads deep into his past to discover what his father was searching for just before Darcy killed him.



The journey takes him to banks all over West Texas, looking for a safety deposit box which may hold the secrets. But regardless of what those secrets might be and how they may soothe his soul, Darcy is still being hunted. By who? The hit man, the cops, the Feds, his step-father.... It doesn't matter where he runs, the bodies pile up, the cash is missing, and he can't remember what the hell happened that bloody night at the tattoo parlor.



Barker admits that pulling on the literary strings of family life always throws up interesting narratives.



“Sometimes the families make it, sometimes they don’t. But I’d like to believe that everyone comes to some sort of understanding of both themselves and their families before whatever their end might be. There is always some sort of redemption, he said, twisted and perverse though it might be,” he says.



Continuing, “I wanted to base a series around this but didn’t want to be tied down to the same characters. Therefore, by creating a series that is loosely connected by geography, the middle chapter of one book can easily become the first chapter of the next. This allows readers to see a central event twice, through the eyes of a different set of characters.”



This concept appears to be working. In fact, since its release, ‘Exit Blood’ is garnering much praise.



Craig Johnson, bestselling author of the Walt Longmire Mysteries, the basis for A&E’s hit series Longmire, says: “Exit Blood is quintessential, bite-your-lip Trey R. Barker with just enough nitrous thrown into the literary stream to make most thrillers seem like Keystone Cops. There's enough guns, gore, and grit to make you hang on for the whole ride, just make sure you keep your arms and legs inside the novel at all times.”



Exit Blood, published by Down & Out Books, is available now at: http://tinyurl.com/bo5w84b and http://tinyurl.com/cn9tj5u. It may also be ordered at any book store.



A video trailer for the book can be viewed here: http://tinyurl.com/czxrnye.



About Trey R. Barker's

Trey R. Barker's varied past has included writing for magazines, radio, and television as a journalist; a couple years as a karaoke salesman; a stint as a pizza cook; and 8 1/2 hours as a doll assembler. His fiction, running the gamut from crime to mystery to horror to science fiction and western, has been seen a great many places. His most recent books include 2,000 Miles to Open Road, Road Gig (ebook only), Remembrance and Regrets and The Cancer Chronicles. He is currently a deputy sheriff in northern Illinois, where he lives with three Canine-Americans, while banging on his drums or taking photographs.



For more information, please visit the author’s official website: http://www.treyrbarker.com/ or http://downandoutbooks.com/.