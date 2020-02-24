Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2020 -- Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030



Some of the key facts of the report

1. The estimated Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency prevalence in Japan is more than 25 cases per 100,000 with a higher rate in men compared to women.

2. The estimated Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency prevalence in the defined German population is 6.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

3. An apparent increase of disease with age is observed from 6.0% in the 50-54 years age group to 15.5% in the 65-69 years age group, and 13.4% in the 70-75 years age group.



Key benefits of the report

1. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency epidemiology and Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market in the 7 MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan.)

2. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market report provides insights on the current and emerging therapies.

3. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7 MM.

4. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market.



"Males show a higher proportion of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency prevalence as compared to females in the 7MM."



The current Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency treatment regimen primarily focuses on relieving gastrointestinal symptoms followed by watchful waiting to achieve improved nutritional status outcomes in the affected individuals. In general, the current mainstays for Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency treatment includes pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT), supplemental pancreatic enzymes, vitamins, and mineral supplements to make the affected patients clinically comfortable. It is also worth mentioning here that the treatment provided to the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency patients is highly individualized and often semi?empirical owing to the diverse causes and differing degrees of severity of this specific ailment. The FDA approved standard PERT for EPI includes Pancreaze (Janssen Pharmaceuticals), Creon3000 (pancrelipase; Solvay Pharmaceuticals), Zenpep (pancrelipase; Adare Pharmaceuticals).



For most of the Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency cases, pancreatic enzyme replacement therapies are being recommended as a cornerstone of the disease management. The PERT treatment is administered orally with meals and snacks at dosages that are adjusted to meet therapeutic goals. The success of a regimen is usually judged based on achieving good nutritional outcomes while resolving any symptoms. PERT has been shown to improve weight, reduce faecal fat excretion, ameliorate abdominal pain, and improve quality of life, without significant side effects.



The current Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market is being dominated with the use of PERT. However, several studies suggested that treatment with PERT is sub-optimal in more than half of patients, and its impact on long-term survival in chronic pancreatitis has not been studied. Also, none of the FDA-approved PERT products is indicated for use in patients receiving enteral nutrition. The diagnosis, prognosis, and management of Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency continue to be challenging in current practice. This is related to an incomplete understanding of the pathophysiology of the disease and its associated disorders and complexity of initiating factors. However, the companies are currently working on novel therapies for the effective management of the disease.



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. MS1819

2. SNSP003

And many others



The key players in Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency market are:

1. AzurRx Biopharma

2. Synspira Therapeutics

And many others



Table of contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT Analysis

4. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Market Overview at a Glance

5. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Disease Background and Overview

6. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Epidemiology and Patient Population

7. United States Epidemiology

8. EU5 Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Epidemiology

8.1. Germany

8.2. France

8.3. Italy

8.4. Spain

8.5. United Kingdom

9. Japan Epidemiology

10. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Treatments & Medical Practices

11. Unmet Needs

12. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Marketed Products

12.1. Creon: Solvay Pharmaceuticals

12.2. Pancreaze: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

12.3. Zenpep: Adare Pharmaceuticals

12.4. Nortase: Repha GmbH

13. Patient Journey

14. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Emerging Therapies

14.1. Key Cross Competition

14.2. MS1819: AzurRx Biopharma

14.3. SNSP003: Synspira Therapeutics

15. Attribute Analysis

16. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency 7MM Market Analysis

17. United States: Market Outlook

18. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

18.1. Germany Market Size

18.2. France Market Size

18.3. Italy Market Size

18.4. Spain Market Size

18.5. United Kingdom Market Size

19. Japan Market Outlook

20. Market Access and Reimbursement

21. Market Drivers

22. Market Barriers

23. Appendix

24. DelveInsight Capabilities

25. Disclaimer

26. About DelveInsight



