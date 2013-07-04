Exodus Dynamics Features 100% US Made Wave Components

Colorado Springs, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- Exodus Dynamics, a world leader of microwave components and RF assemblies, is taking this opportunity to remind customers of the fact that it uses 100% US made wave components for its products. Not only is this a great economic boon to the United States, but it also is an indication of the quality of oscillators and frequency multipliers produced from Exodus Dynamics. Everyone at Exodus Dynamics is proud to serve its oscillators and components to industries as diverse as aerospace, government, defense, telecommunications, and more. It bases its many products on a solid foundation of frequency amplifiers, mixers, synthesizers, and sub-assemblies. Aside from its quality products from US made wave components, the company has attained such success because of fast delivery production, as well as a full hybrid, non-segregated facility equipped with cutting edge equipment.



According to a spokesperson for the company, “Our specific business philosophy and goal is to be the most advanced design house to engineer the dynamics of technology We also design our products to be highly reliable, ultra-low noise, and rugged.” The company proudly has ISO certification, and because of its commitment to quality designs for its wide range of products, Exodus Dynamics sees its products used in the most advanced global military, space, and commercial applications.



About Exodus Dynamics

Even though it was just founded in 2011, Exodus Dynamics is run by founder Shaun S. Adel, a man with 28 years of expertise in mechanical and electronics engineering. Exodus features a skilled staff of highly experienced engineers with extensive backgrounds in microwave and phase locked oscillators. From its sought-after products to its industry-leading commitment to exceeding customer specifications and requirements, there’s no doubt that Exodus Dynamics is the best choice for oscillators and microwave components today. For more detail please visit, http://www.exodusdynamics.com/.